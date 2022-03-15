Victory over JM puts North in state girls basketball tourney
With the one opponent Lakeville North couldn’t beat now out of the way – hopefully for good – it’s back to postseason business as usual for the Panthers.
A 54-39 victory over Rochester John Marshall in the Class 4A, Section 1 final March 11 was the North girls basketball team’s 20th victory in 21 section tournament games since 2016. The loss was last year, technically to Rosemount but necessitated by COVID-19, which forced the Panthers to forfeit the Section 3 championship game.
They’re now back in Section 1, where it feels like the Panthers never left. They won their 11th section title since 2007 – 10 of them in Section 1, and one during their two-year hiatus in Section 3. As has been the case a number of times in the past decade-plus, a Rochester team stood in the way of Lakeville North’s march to a championship.
Rochester John Marshall defeated Lakeville North in a non-conference game in early January, but the Panthers arrived at Mayo Civic Arena last week confident and, in their minds, more prepared.
“We are playing a lot better basketball now than we were in January,” coach Shelly Clemons said. “We say all season every loss teaches us something. We took that loss in January and tried to learn from it as much as we could. We did. We went down the film really closely. A lot of our players have stepped up and have been playing better the second half of the season.”
This week the Panthers (20-9) are preparing for an even bigger test. They will play No. 1-seeded Hopkins in the state Class 4A quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena, with the winner facing Rosemount or White Bear Lake in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. Hopkins is 23-1, with the only loss coming against an out-of-state team.
Hopkins is loaded with Division I-level talent. But Rochester John Marshall had players of its own about to take the next step. The Rockets started two Division I-bound players – center Lilly Meister is headed for Indiana and guard Katie Hurt has signed with Lehigh, where one of her teammates will be guard/forward Lily Fandre of Eagan High School.
But Lakeville North took control early and never let up, thanks to a deeper bench, tenacious defense and perhaps the best game of Trinity Wilson’s career. Wilson, a 6-foot-2 sophomore center, had 14 points in the first half of the section championship game and finished with 22. Meister took few shots in the first half and scored just two points, although she eventually finished with 17.
Clemons said the coaches challenged Wilson in practice last week, knowing they would need her to have a big game against JM (21-8). “She’s been playing really well the last month, but I said this is going to be the toughest defensive battle she’s going to face the entire year, and it’s time for her to step up and make that jump,” Clemons said. “We made it really tough on her in practice so (the game) would be a little easier. I was kind of worried we may have made it too tough on her. It was really mentally and physically draining. She totally answered the bell.”
Junior guard Haley Bryant made three three-point baskets and scored 12 points. Gabby Betton (eight), Abby Ruhland (seven) and Michaela Juaire (five) also scored for the Panthers.
Lakeville North is one of three South Suburban Conference teams to reach the Class 4A state tournament. Rosemount won Section 3 and league champion Shakopee defeated Eden Prairie in the Section 2 final on a half-court shot at the buzzer. Rosemount and Shakopee were responsible for four of Lakeville North’s losses but those games served an important purpose, said Clemons, who even referred to regular-season losses as a “tradition.”
“We had a lot of tough losses to really good teams,” the coach said. “The tradition we have of taking those losses early, knowing they help us prepare for this moment, really pays off.”
Wilson and seniors Juaire and Ruhland played for Lakeville North in its last state tournament appearance two years ago. Other North players were getting their first exposure to big-game playoff nerves.
“My three seniors (Juaire, Ruhland and Abby Titus) play their roles very well,” Clemons said. “We rely on our sophomores and juniors to score and make big plays for us. I was worried about this game because they are a little inexperienced, especially in games like this. For most of our younger players, this is their first experience playing under the bright lights. I was really happy to see them step up. I told them big players step up in big games, and this was a big game.”
And if a section championship is the prize, the Panthers know how to respond.
