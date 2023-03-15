Panthers, Cougars to collide in Section 1 hoops final

Lakeville North's Jack Robison gets a layup in a Class 4A, Section 1 boys basketball playoff game against Rochester John Marshall. The Panthers, seeded first in the section and ranked second in Class 4A, will play Lakeville South in the section final at 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester

 Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Title game is Friday at Mayo Civic Arena

Defense – and in particular, who plays it better – could determine the winner in Friday’s Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South battle for the Class 4A, Section 1 boys basketball championship.

Tags

Load comments