Panthers believe bounce-back season on the horizon

Returning linemen expected to help pave the way
Many people know Lakeville North’s mascot is a member of the cat family, but for the football team to reach its goals this year running back Gavyn Schraufnagel says, “We need a little bit of dog in us.”
He means the kind of dog that barks menacingly through the fence when you walk by its yard. The kind of dog that leaves you not wanting to find out if the bark is worse than the bite.
“It’s an attitude, a mentality,” said Schraufnagel, a senior who was second on the team in rushing yardage last season. “We thought it was missing last year and that’s one of the reasons we didn’t have the record (3-4) we wanted. We want to redeem ourselves.”
A bizarre 2020 season disrupted and eventually ended prematurely by COVID-19 saw Lakeville North rearranging its schedule on the fly. The Panthers’ first two games were against opponents that weren’t originally on the schedule. They took their opening game against Cretin-Derham Hall on less than 24 hours’ notice after the scheduled opponents for both teams had to cancel. They played Burnsville three days after taking on Lakeville South. They played four games in 13 days. Ultimately, the season ended with a loss at Centennial in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Given the pandemic-related disruptions, some would give North a pass for a rare losing season. The Panthers are not giving themselves a pass.
“I think the boys are absolutely right. They have to redeem themselves. They have to prove they’re worthy of the legacy of Lakeville North football,” coach Brian Vossen said. “They’re bringing a lot of energy and excitement and they worked their butts off this offseason, as hard as any group I’ve ever had.
“They’re very talented and a great group of kids. You can tell they like playing football and they like being around each other. It makes it easy to coach them.”
With COVID-19 restrictions on team activities pulled back, the Panthers sought to ramp up their training. Vossen said he spoke with trainers at ETS South Metro in Lakeville, where the North players do offseason workouts, and the school’s athletic trainer to figure out how to go about it.
“We wanted to push them out of their comfort zone, push them past their limits,” Vossen said. “Find out where their threshold is that they’re going to quit and push it as far as possible. And they did it.”
“This year was the hardest I’ve ever worked in any offseason, by a lot,” said senior offensive/defensive lineman Zach Krause, a Minnesota State Mankato commit.
The coaches noticed. “Zach Krause not only had his best offseason of training, he had the best offseason I think any of our athletes has ever had,” Vossen said.
How the offseason work will translate to the field is still to be determined, but the Panthers return a number of linemen and several defensive starters.
North has several large underclassmen competing for playing time on the line, but the core group consists of seniors who got varsity experience. That group includes Krause, Brock Niederer, Hugh Kingsley and Ryan Riskedahl. The lightest player among those four is 245 pounds.
“It’s going to be a very difficult offensive line to deal with,” Vossen said. “It definitely opens up opportunities for our run and pass game.”
Two players, senior Jackson Hanson and junior Seth Johnson, are competing to play quarterback. Each has different strengths, which Vossen said has the Panthers thinking about playing both.
One potential receiving target is senior Blake Gode, who received offers from several Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools before committing to Minnesota Duluth.
Linebacker Tommy Niggeling, also a Minnesota Duluth commit, is expected to be among the defensive leaders along with defensive backs Maddox Craig, Ryan Brodin and Hayden Oster.
The size up front and the ability to tackle sideline to sideline led Vossen, also the Panthers’ defensive coordinator, to say “I think this is going to be one of our better defenses. I really do.”
There’s also an X factor with a familiar name. Junior Najee Nelson, whose brother RaJa was one of the stars of the 2018 Lakeville North state championship team, will have a role on the field – somewhere.
“Najee can cover, and he’s also gifted in his ability to get open,” Vossen said. “Everyone will want to compare RaJa and Najee. Athletically, it’s totally warranted. Their love of the game is the same, their push and drive is the same. But they’re different athletes, and so (Najee) will play a different role on the team.”
Lakeville North plays its first two games at home against Eastview on Sept. 2 and Lakeville South on Sept. 10. The South game in particular is expected to fill North’s stadium unless the pandemic interferes again. It’ll be a departure from 2020 season games where only a limited number of family members were allowed through the gates.
“A full stadium’s going to be fun,” Vossen said. “When you lose something, you realize how much you missed it.”
Panthers football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 2 (Thur.): Eastview
Sept. 10: Lakeville South
Sept. 17: at Rosemount
Sept. 24: Prior Lake
Oct 1: at Shakopee
Oct. 8: Edina
Oct. 14 (Thur.): at Farmington
Oct. 21 (Thur.): at Forest Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.