Panthers back to routine, which they hope includes playoff run

Boys lacrosse team ranked seventh in preseason state poll
Matt Stonestrom described what he had just seen on the lacrosse field as a little chaotic, but it’s nothing like where Lakeville North and other teams were a year ago.
At that time, high school boys and girls teams were returning to the field after the COVID-19 outbreak canceled the 2020 season. There were relatively few returning players with varsity experience, and opportunities to hone skills either were greatly reduced or disappeared entirely.
The North boys, third in the 2021 state tournament, started their 2022 season with a 10-6 non-conference victory over Hastings on Saturday at the TCO Dome at Lakeville North. Stonestrom, the Panthers’ co-head coach along with Tim Roche, said he saw some things the coaches will try to clean up. But he also saw a team that was light years more advanced than it was 12 months ago.
“When we’re installing different things there’s some familiarity, which is not what we had last year coming out of COVID and a canceled season,” Stonestrom said. “Everything was new and on the fly.”
The players now have had a year to grasp what the coaches want and pass it on to newer players in the North program. “It’s good to have, effectively, other coaches when you’re walking through and installing things,” Stonestrom said. “They’re course-correcting on things they see, which is really helpful. We’re halfway through the playbook. That’s exponentially farther ahead than we were last season, and we feel really good about that.”
Last year’s Panthers team came out of the forced one-year layoff slowly, losing five of its first eight games. Then they won nine in a row, sweeping into the state tournament where they eventually finished third. They start the 2022 season ranked seventh in the state. Lakeville North defeated Rosemount 8-7 on Tuesday and will be home against No. 3-ranked Prior Lake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Panthers have several key pieces returning from the state tournament team, including scoring threats Austin Winship, Leo Piscitiello and Gavin Hoffman, who were second, third and fourth in goals.
Freshman Blake Piscitiello, one of three brothers playing on the North varsity, had a hat trick against Hastings. Winship had two goals and two assists.
Stonestrom said the Panthers’ veteran defense helped the team remain composed when things looked ready to break down. North held Hastings to three goals through the first three quarters.
“I was really happy with those guys. They stayed patient while the rest of the field was a little chaotic. On offense, we were pretty out of control at times,” he said. “With Alex (Johnson), Drew (Mulcahy) and Lance (Murphy), you can tell you’ve got upperclassmen back there. They’re doing a great job because we have two junior goalies that are splitting time.”
If there’s a question mark for the Panthers, it’s in goal because they graduated the 2021 Mr. Goaltender award winner A.J. Preachuk, now playing at Lindenwood University. Hunter Flen got the start against Hastings and is expected to share time with Tyler Ahlvers. Stonestrom said both goalies have performed well in practice.
“It’s nice to have one goalie who’s absolutely your A1, but it’s definitely not a bad thing to have two goalies who are capable starters,” Stonestrom said. “The plan right now is give them equal opportunity to fight and win the job, and we don’t feel pressure to have a decision until maybe we get to the playoffs.”
The Panthers also have two strong players at a critical but sometimes overlooked spot – the faceoff “X”. Faceoff wins often lead to scoring opportunities, and North returns sophomore midfielder Quinn Power, who won almost 65 percent of his draws last season. Another sophomore midfielder, Griffin Mott, also will take faceoffs. Stonestrom said Power is likely to have a bigger role in the Panthers’ offense, while Mott is a strong defensive midfielder.
Lakeville North also had a chance to use most of its bench in the Hastings game. “It’s just good to get out and play somebody else. We’ve been dealing with the weather and battling each other for two weeks,” Stonestrom said. “We got live, 100-percent reps on the schemes we’re trying to do. We were able to do a pretty good job of getting some reps for a lot of the bench, which is important for a lot of these young guys to get exposure, and for the veteran depth guys to get some run for all of their hard work.”
The South Suburban Conference, with three teams in the preseason top seven, figures to help prepare Lakeville North for another postseason run. Asked following the Hastings game which SSC teams are good this season, Stonestrom said, “It’s more like, who isn’t good? Even the teams you think will finish on the back end have great players and very good coaches. Eastview got stronger with that co-op (with Apple Valley). Farmington’s going to be tough. Shakopee is a top-five team. Everybody is well-coached and has players. It’s on us to navigate through that.”
