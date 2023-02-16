North defeats Eastview, extends SSC boys basketball lead to two games
For the near-capacity crowd at Eastview High School watching the Lakeville North-Eastview boys basketball game, it was intense, high-energy, physical and competitive.
For the Panthers and Lightning players, it was Tuesday.
Games like Tuesday’s 73-68 Lakeville North victory, while not necessarily routine, are frequent for North and Eastview, the second- and third-ranked teams in Class 4A. In addition to the 18-game grind in the South Suburban Conference, both teams go out of their way to play the best non-conference competition they can find, the idea being they have to play quality teams in the regular season if they’re going to beat them in the playoffs.
And the playoffs, by the way, are about three weeks out.
“I wouldn’t say it’s old hat or anything like that, but it’s definitely something they’ve experienced,” North coach John Oxton said of Tuesday’s victory, which extended Lakeville North’s SSC lead to two games. “I think our guys understand that when we’re in games like this, they have to bear down and make plays. And we’ve been able to do that.”
Lakeville North (18-2 overall, 11-1 SSC) led by six points at halftime and held the lead the entire second half. It wasn’t easy, though. Eastview (15-6, 10-3) made several runs, and Elias Batala’s three-pointer with less than 20 seconds remaining turned it into a one-possession game at 71-68. The Panthers hit a couple of free throws to close it out.
The Panthers have played the defending Class 4A and Class 3A state champions (Park Center and Totino-Grace), plus Wayzata and East Ridge, in non-conference games. In the SSC, they’ve already faced Eastview and crosstown rival Lakeville South twice each. There have been plenty of tough times, but one night stood out – a 79-77 loss to Eastview at home on Jan. 10.
“It was kind of the same game (as Tuesday’s). We had a lead most of the game and they kept coming back at us,” junior guard Jack Robison said. “They got it to overtime and ended up beating us. This one’s been circled on the calendar for a long time to get them back.”
Senior forward Nolan Winter had 25 points and Robison 23 for North. Senior guard Hudson Vaith scored 11 points. Winter, who averages 24.1 points and is a likely Mr. Basketball Award nominee, faced frequent double- and triple-teaming.
“Whenever we play Eastview, we’re really going to have to work. It’s inevitable,” Winter said. “Defensively, they never stop, so we know it’s not going to be easy.
“We can’t afford to have any sloppy turnovers or miscues on defense. We know every possession is a huge one and equally important. And you can’t start off slow. We did that at home (against Eastview) and knew that couldn’t happen again.”
Eastview junior forward Jonathan Mekonnen continued his breakout junior season with 24 points against Lakeville North. Mekonnen, who played sparingly on varsity as a sophomore, leads the team in scoring with an 18.4 average. Batala had 16 points, and Mario Adams and Myles Adams scored nine each.
With the regular season winding down, Oxton said it’s a relief to have the North lineup healthy. Robison, Winter and Sam Nolan – three of the team’s four captains – have missed time this season because of injuries, but everybody is back and playing now.
Having to go without some of the core players “I think has actually made us a better team,” Oxton said. “Deeper, for sure, and we’re more confident in some guys. But we feel fortunate to have everybody back for these last three weeks before the playoffs start, so we can kind of get everybody re-introduced. We’re not hitting on all cylinders, but we feel like we can be soon.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.