After agreeing to play at last minute, North rolls past CDH 55-14
Brian Vossen and Joe Grillo agreed – they had never been involved in a football game where they didn’t know the opponent until the night before.
The Lakeville North coach and his offensive lineman agreed on this, too – they didn’t care. The Panthers didn’t play like a team scrambling to get ready at the last minute, scoring four first-quarter touchdowns in a 55-14 rout of Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday at the University of Northwestern in Roseville.
The late notice beat the alternative, which was not playing at all. And that was the reality the Panthers thought they would have to accept last week after being told their opening-week football opponent, Rosemount, would not be able to make it after going into quarantine.
That changed Friday when Cretin-Derham Hall also lost its opening-week opponent (Roseville was forced to cancel because of positive COVID-19 tests). CDH coach Chuck Miesbauer called Vossen to ask if Lakeville North would be interested in playing Saturday afternoon. After taking an hour to make sure everybody was available, Lakeville North accepted.
One Lakeville North coach already was on his way to the Wisconsin Dells, assuming the Panthers would have no game last week, Lakeville North athletic director Mike Zweber said. He returned to the Twin Cities upon getting the news.
“That’s a first,” said Vossen, who was at home monitoring two other games when he got the call Friday night. “It was an interesting way to prep for a game. You really just start focusing on your program’s culture and the fundamentals.
“In a sense it was really fun because you kind of just get back to what you love about football. There’s not a ton of people in the crowd. The atmosphere feels different. Kids just get a chance to play.”
The Panthers thundered for 410 yards of offense, including 323 on the ground. Senior running back Logan Freeburg gained 170 yards on 20 carries and scored four times, including a 72-yard run in the third quarter.
“It’s the first time in football any of us have done this,” said Grillo, a senior. “It’s super un-normal, for sure, but I’m excited we got the opportunity to try it out. We would have played anywhere today. We just wanted to get out there and play football.”
Lakeville North’s first-teamers made few mistakes, given the circumstances. The same could not be said for Cretin-Derham Hall, which had a nightmarish first quarter. Lakeville North’s Gavin Dugan returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in the opening minute. Forced to punt on its second possession, the ball hit a Raiders player and came to rest at the CDH 5. That set up the first of Freeburg’s four touchdown runs.
North defensive end Ryan Dolejs then recovered a fumble, leading to Gavin Schraufnagel’s 24-yard touchdown run and a 21-0 lead. Soon thereafter, Freeburg scored on a 1-yard run and North led by 28 points less than eight minutes into the game.
“We didn’t get the ball on our side of the 50 until the second quarter, so our defense really helped us out,” Freeburg said. “I attribute a lot of our success to our defense and offensive line play.”
The North offense kept rolling after the first quarter even without the Raiders’ help. Freeburg had two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. Quarterback Matt Miller, making his first varsity start, threw touchdown passes of 34 and 24 yards to Cooper Laufenburger.
Miller completed five of eight passes for 87 yards. Schraufnagel supplemented the rushing attack with 95 yards on 13 carries.
Cretin-Derham Hall did not score until late in the third quarter, with North already up 49-0 and having taken most of its starters out of the game.
“In the first game of the season you’re always going to have hiccups, but I thought we performed really well,” Grillo said.
Freeburg, who said this year’s Lakeville North team has the potential to be better than the 2019 squad that reached the state Class 6A semifinals, said the Panthers were not stressed by the changes to their schedule.
“It’s weird because everyone on the bus coming over here was laughing and cracking jokes,” Freeburg said. “The coaches said, this is how the season is going to be. It could happen again next week, so you just have to take it as it comes.”
Lakeville North has to cope with another last-minute schedule change this week. The Panthers' game at Burnsville on Thursday afternoon was called off by Burnsville because of COVID-19 concerns, even though the Blaze had no confirmed positive cases.
Lakeville North instead will play at East Ridge at 5 p.m. Thursday. East Ridge's original opponent, Roseville, also is in quarantine.
Vossen said Saturday it helps to have a team that’s ready to play anytime. The details always can be worked out.
“Certainly for coaches, every second of this season has been more laboring than any other season,” Vossen said. “It’s been mentally, physically, emotionally exhausting, and I tip my hat to every coach in the state who’s working around the parameters we have to field a team. The kids love playing football. If you create that opportunity, all the hard work makes it so worth it when you get to see how excited they are and how much fun they have playing.
“This is something we needed. It was fun.”
