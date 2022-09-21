North 3-0 in South Suburban after defeating Eastview
Lakeville North retains its customary spot near the top of the state high school volleyball rankings, but for the Panthers it hasn’t been a matter of picking up where they left off.
For starters, four of the 10 players who took the floor for North’s 2021 state quarterfinal match against Rogers have graduated, including current Division I players Kaitlynn Peterson (Bradley) and Abby Jandro (Fairfield).
Then, the returning players had to adjust to a new head coach, at least temporarily. After Jackie Richter underwent brain surgery in mid-July, the school turned to Hall of Fame coach Walt Weaver to guide the program in Richter’s absence. Weaver coached Lakeville North in 2012 and 2013, leading the Panthers to the 2012 state Class 3A championship.
The initial prognosis was that Richter would have to miss the entire 2022 season, but her recovery is ahead of schedule and she returned to the Panthers’ sideline in early September. Weaver remains with the team as an assistant coach.
Weaver and Panthers assistant coaches David Laufenburger, Taylor Hall, Bonnie Sperbeck and Sydney Dose led the team through the early season turbulence. “Walt did a remarkable job of setting the foundation and the base for the season, and I’m really proud of how well the players adapted and bought in,” Richter said.
After watching her team defeat Eastview 25-11, 25-13, 25-18 in a South Suburban Conference match Tuesday night, Richter said the Panthers (10-2 overall, 3-0 SSC) are in a good place.
“We’ve had a lot of great leadership from our upperclassmen. It’s a strong core,” Richter said. “All of our additions this year have been very mindful with their training. They’ve all created really good chemistry.”
In addition to winning their first three conference matches, the No. 3-ranked Panthers defeated 2021 Class 4A runner-up East Ridge in three sets. They also finished second at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall, where they beat defending Class 3A champion Marshall and avenged a season-opening loss to fifth-ranked Champlin Park.
North lost to No. 1-ranked Northfield 25-21, 25-23 in the finals of the Marshall tournament Sept. 10. Northfield, Lakeville North and seventh-ranked Lakeville South are likely to be the top contenders in the Section 1 tournament.
The Panthers turned the offense over to senior setter Ava Blascziek, who saw a considerable amount of playing time last year with 45 assists in three state tournament games.
“Ava is a student of the game. She loves the game,” Richter said. “She loves being a setter and thinking like a setter. So she’s handled her position confidently and with poise and problem solving, and has been a great leader for us this year.”
Sophomore middle Brooke Zweber and senior libero Sidney Wissbrod also are veterans of the Panthers’ state tournament run. So too is middle/right-side hitter Rayna Christianson, a 6-foot-1 ninth-grader who has a bigger role in the offense.
The senior class for North includes Emily Ramsay, Madi Renz and Carlyn Holland, who all saw playing time in last year’s state tournament, and Hannah Rich and Sydney Carlson. Juniors Aliyah Driver and Lindsay Conner are outside hitters, and sophomore Annika Swenson plays middle and right side.
Richter said she wasn’t overly worried about who would fill the spots left by last season’s graduated players. “This program is deep, and it runs directly from our youth club directors, Tracy Weaver and Janis Goehner, who are so invested in volleyball,” Richter said. “On our sub-varsity teams there are some younger players that stepped up really big and are challenging themselves and the teams that they’re on. I don’t expect anything from our program but greatness, and at all levels they’re doing just great.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.