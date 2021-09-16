North will hold AppleJack Invitational on Friday
Lakeville North, ranked seventh in Class 3A, won a tiebreaker over No. 2-ranked Minneapolis Southwest to take the boys team championship at last week’s Hopkins Invitational cross country meet.
Panthers runners Andrew Casey (sixth) and Bryce Stachewicz (ninth) placed in the top 10 individually. A team’s sixth runner usually doesn’t factor into the team score, but last week at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista the Panthers’ Matthew Hendricks took 40th to give his team first place. Lakeville North and Minneapolis Southwest tied with 100 points, and the sixth runner’s finish is the tiebreaker. Southwest’s No. 6 runner finished 65th.
Lakeville South’s boys took third in the Sept. 9 meet, just 19 points behind the top two finishers. Eastview finished ninth of 17 boys teams.
On the girls side, No. 5-ranked Lakeville South and No. 4 Prior Lake battled for the team championship, with Prior Lake winning by seven points. Lakeville North finished 11th.
Minneapolis Southwest runners took the top two places in the boys meet and had four individuals in the top 20. The Lakers’ however, also had to count a 63rd-place finish. North, meanwhile, placed five in the top 37 and six in the top 40, counting Hendricks’ decisive finish.
Casey ran the 5K course in 16 minutes, 12.5 seconds. Stachewicz finished in 16:24.6. Southwest’s Sam Scott, who’s ranked first individually in Class 3A, won in 15:22.2.
Ethan Kimmel (22nd), Niko Angell (26th) and Izzy Monroe (37th) rounded out Lakeville North’s top five.
Top runner for Lakeville South was junior Ethan Starfield, who finished 14th in 16:44.1. Matthew Whittaker (17th) and Alberto Fugntes (20th) also placed in the top 20 for the Cougars.
Eastview senior Hunter Dunne finished 18th in 16:51.1.
Prior Lake and Lakeville South each placed five runners in the top 26 of the girls race. Leading South was ninth-grader Claire Vukovics, who was sixth in 19:23.2.
Hopkins ninth-grader Sydney Drevlow won by more than a minute, finishing in 17:38.7. Six of the top eight runners in the girls varsity race were eighth- and ninth-graders.
Bricelyn Brewster (10th), Amber Haukoos (15th), Rylie Rasmussen (19th) and Annabelle King (26th) also scored team points for the Cougars.
Sophia Perry and Claire Koznick were 38th and 39th to lead Lakeville North’s girls.
AppleJack Invitational is Friday
A rematch between the Lakeville North and Minneapolis Southwest boys teams could take place this week as both are signed up for the 56th annual AppleJack Invitational on Friday at Steve Michaud Park in Lakeville.
Lakeville North is host of the meet, which started with five teams in 1965. North girls coach Rich Heilman said 800 runners from 24 schools are expected to compete now that participation limits caused by COVID-19 have been relaxed. That also means spectators will be allowed at the race site.
Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Apple Valley and Burnsville are among the boys teams expected to compete. The girls field includes Edina, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, along with Prior Lake, Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Apple Valley.
AppleJack Invitational races begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The boys and girls varsity races are scheduled for 4:35 and 5:05 p.m., and the awards ceremony will be at 6:50 p.m.
Faribault Invitational
Several local teams competed in the Faribault Invitational on Sept. 10, including the Apple Valley boys, who placed fifth of 15 teams.
Apple Valley senior Abdikafi Khalif was fourth individually in 17:20.5. The Eagles’ Zakaria Abas also had an individual top-20, placing 15th.
Farmington was ninth in the boys team standings, led by senior Ramy Ayoub, who was 14th individually.
Farmington placed sixth in the girls meet, although the 11th-ranked Tigers sat out several of their top runners. Seventh-grader Lauren Lansing placed ninth individually for Farmington.
Stillwater swept the boys and girls team championships at the Faribault Invitational.
