South boys finish 10th at state meet
Lakeville North didn’t win the state boys cross country championship, but the Panthers did get something they wanted – a chance to have their photo taken with a valuable piece of wood and gold plating.
Finishing third at the Class 3A race on Nov. 4 gave North its highest finish at a state boys meet since 2005, when it also placed third. What’s more, the Panthers received a team trophy, which go to the top three finishers.
Lakeville North, ranked second in Class 3A entering the state meet, finished 46 points behind back-to-back state champion Wayzata and five behind second-place Rosemount in the race at St. Olaf College. If the Panthers couldn’t win, they at minimum wanted a trophy.
“We’re very satisfied,” North coach Karl Ermisch said. “We wanted to finish in the top three; we were sixth last year. So we wanted to see improvement and we thought we had room to improve.”
North senior Andrew Casey, the South Suburban and Section 1 individual champion, closed his high school season with an All-State finish, taking eighth individually in 15 minutes, 35.1 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Minneapolis Washburn senior Aidan Jones won in 15:11.8.
Wayzata and Rosemount each had four top 25-finishers to move ahead of Lakeville North in the team competition. The Panthers stayed close to Rosemount with three top-30 finishers – Casey and fellow seniors Bryce Stachewicz (29th, 16:06.6) and Ethan Kimmel (30th, 16:07.8). Niko Angell, also a senior, finished 36th in 16:15.5, Another senior, Matthew Hendricks, was 51st in 16:32.3. Juniors Chase Altergott and Charles Sery were 88th and 119th.
“Andrew ran where he was instructed, but the others had a slow start,” Ermisch said. “Then they all picked it up and ended right where we hoped they would.”
The Panthers were ranked No. 1 in the state Class 3A poll for several weeks during the regular season. They won the South Suburban Conference championship by one point over Rosemount, one week after defeating Rosemount by two points at an invitational in Owatonna. The Irish nudged ahead of the Panthers at the state meet but the season-long competition helped make both teams better in what Ermisch described as “a fun rivalry.”
Casey, who finished 12th in the Class 3A meet in 2021, earned All-State status for the second consecutive year.
“Andrew has been running with us since he was a seventh-grader and has continued to improve,” Ermisch said. “He’s a captain this year. He’s been a great leader. He’s a steady influence on the team and is a 4.11 (grade-point average) student-athlete. He’s the real deal. He’s going to Wisconsin and is going to have a great career.”
Several of the Panthers cross country runners also will be key athletes on North’s boys track and field team in the spring. Stachewicz and Casey ran the final two legs on Lakeville North’s state championship 4x400 relay last year. Casey also was seventh in the Class 3A track meet in the 1,600 and Stachewicz took ninth.
This year was the eighth time Lakeville North has sent a team to the boys cross country meet since 2005, when the community opened its second high school. Lakeville High School teams won state championships in 1981 and 1994,
Lakeville North eighth-grader Savanna Varbanov finished 25th in the Class 3A girls race to earn All-State. Her time was 19:06.4. Varbanov was one of three South Suburban Conference runners to finish in the top 25. Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky won the individual championship in 16:47.7 and led the Trojans to a 50-point victory in the team competition.
Lakeville South
The Lakeville South boys finished 10th in the state Class 3A race, improving two spots over their 2021 state finish. They were one of three South Suburban Conference boys teams to qualify for state, along with Rosemount (second place) and Lakeville North (third).
Leading the way for Lakeville South was senior Ethan Starfield, who finished 46th in 16:27.3. Aiden Jakubic, a sophomore, was 54th in 16:36.5 and junior Owen Johnson finished 65th in 16:42.9. Junior Angel Marcial-Torres (105th, 17:07.4) and junior Logan Kluck (152nd, 18:06.5) also counted toward the Cougars’ score. Junior Quinn McManus (155th) and senior Adam Cavanaugh (158th) also competed for South in the state meet.
It was the fourth appearance at state for the South boys program, which also advanced in 2006, 2008 and 2021.
Also running at state for the Cougars was sophomore Claire Vukovics, who finished 51st in the girls Class 3A race in 19:32.2, Vukovics finished 53rd in the 2021 state meet and this year won the South Suburban Conference and Section 1 individual championships.
