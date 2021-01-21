Panther gymnastics roster changes, expectations don’t

South Suburban Conference competition begins this week
Lakeville North was expecting to have a vastly different gymnastics season even before the coronavirus turned sports upside down.
The Panthers will have to make do without three all-arounders who led them to the 2020 Class AA team championship, North’s third in four years. The three consistently were the team’s top scorers, and one of them, Anna Altermatt, won the state championship on uneven bars last year.
North coach Teri Homan is not calling this a rebuilding year, however. Juniors Kaitlyn Nguyen and Abby Kvale, who by the end of last season also were competing all-around, are back to lead this year’s squad. Nguyen was on varsity for Lakeville North’s state team championships in 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well as its 2018 Class AA runner-up team.
At the 2020 state meet, Nguyen exceeded 37.0 in the all-around for the team competition as the Panthers won the Class AA competition by two points. The next day Nguyen won an individual state medal, taking second on balance beam with 9.65.
Several other gymnasts who got a taste of varsity competition during last year’s regular season also are back.
“We’re going to be competitive,” Homan said. “We have a skilled group of kids who work hard. A lot of them have been in our program, and we have a few older gymnasts coming in who have competitive experience.”
Juniors Stephanie Merli and Abbey Sherman and senior Emma Mulcare also are among the Panthers’ returnees. The team has 18 gymnasts on its roster.
The North gymnasts were able to get in some work during the fall, but all training facilities were shut down Nov. 20 as the state responded to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Gymnastics teams did not start practice until Jan. 4, when the state restrictions were eased. South Suburban Conference teams won’t hold their first meets until Thursday, Jan. 21.
“We did a few Zoom things” during the hiatus, Homan said. “Once they got back in the gym, they were in pretty good shape considering how long they had been away. We’re concentrating on putting together routines we can compete with (this) week and as the season goes along we’ll add more skills. Obviously it’s going to take a while, but I’m impressed with what they’ve done so far.”
The gymnasts know there are expectations. The Panthers program has won 13 state championships dating to the mid-1980s. “There’s a strong history here,” Homan said. “There’s a tradition of working hard in the gym and competing for championships, and the girls we have this year are aware of that.”
Based on Lakeville North’s recent dominance in Class AA gymnastics, the Panthers figure to go into this season as the favorites in the South Suburban Conference. Homan said she has been too busy trying to get her own team ready to assess the strengths of other SSC teams, but many of the other SSC teams had individuals that qualified for the 2020 state meet. The Panthers’ first dual meet is 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Prior Lake, and they’ll go on the road to compete at Rosemount on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
SSC outlook
Lakeville North was the only South Suburban Conference school to send its team to last year’s state Class AA meet, but several other schools had individual qualifiers.
Rosemount, which was third in the 2020 Section 1AA meet and 16th in the final state rankings, had ninth-grader Avery Doman and eighth-grader Faith Green in last year’s state meet. Doman was 19th in the all-around.
Senior Libby Bolton and sophomore Kinsley Taylor represented Farmington at the 2020 state meet after the Tigers placed fourth in Section 1AA.
Lakeville South’s Ella Erickson and Audrey Brokaw qualified for state on balance beam as ninth-graders. Abbie Swanson of Apple Valley/Eastview advanced in two events.
Eagan’s Hannah Maccarone qualified for state as a sophomore, finishing 13th in the all-around and placing in the top 20 in two individual events. The Wildcats’ Isabel Furness advanced to state on balance beam as a junior.
Schedule
Thursday’s opening round of South Suburban dual competition has Prior Lake at Lakeville North, Eagan at Lakeville South and Farmington at Rosemount. Apple Valley/Eastview has a bye.
There are seven gymnastics teams in the South Suburban Conference. Burnsville and Shakopee do not have programs, and Apple Valley/Eastview competes as a co-op team. That means one team will have a bye for each round of conference competition, although a couple of schools have picked up non-conference meets with New Prague.
The Jan. 26 schedule has Apple Valley/Eastview at Eagan, Prior Lake at Lakeville South and Lakeville North at Rosemount. All meets start at 6 p.m.
Conference meets continue through March 2. It’s expected that there will be section meets; Section 2AA – where Lakeville North is defending champion – has tentatively scheduled its meet for March 18 or 19. The Minnesota State High School League has not yet announced whether or not a state meet will be conducted.
