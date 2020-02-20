Saturday’s victory the 600th of Oxton’s coaching career
Lakeville North High School prepared a boys basketball celebration to follow Saturday’s game. Only one detail remained.
The Panthers had to win.
Eagan made them sweat it out all 36 minutes before the Panthers won 72-69, clearing the path for the school to recognize head coach John Oxton’s 600th victory.
A postgame announcement, followed by a photo opportunity with players and friends holding signs with “600” printed on them, and that was it.
Subdued, per Oxton’s wishes.
“To me, it’s not about that. I’d like it to be pretty low-key,” Oxton said.
What it’s about for him is getting North ready for a postseason run. Lakeville North has reached the state tournament the last eight years but faces a major challenge if the Panthers are going to make it nine. North was moved to Class 4A, Section 3 this season after nearly a decade of dominating Section 1. The top team in Section 3 is Eastview, currently ranked second in Class 4A.
“We’ve had our moments. We haven’t been as consistent as we’d like to be,” said Oxton, whose team was 13-10 after defeating fourth-ranked Shakopee 42-39 on Tuesday. “I’m proud of how much we’ve improved. Can we get over the edge? I hope we can.
“The biggest thing we needed to improve was team defense, then probably toughness. We wanted to be a little grittier and we’ve done that. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Oxton is the 12th Minnesota boys high school coach to reach 600 victories – and the third this month. Steve Philion of Red Lake County and Dave Cresap of Perham got their 600th victories earlier in February. Two others – Mark Klingsporn of Tartan and Jeffrey Wall of Anoka – are fewer than 10 wins away.
Oxton coached six years in Montana in the 1980s. After winning a state championship at Gardiner High School, a town on the north edge of Yellowstone National Park, he arrived at Lakeville High School in 1990 to teach physical education.
Before long, the boys basketball coaching position opened. Athletic director Harry McLenighan, who doubled as basketball coach at the time, decided he could no longer do both jobs. Oxton was named coach. McLenighan has joked that his greatest contribution to the basketball program was removing himself to make way for Oxton.
It was not a foregone conclusion. There were at least two other strong candidates – Andy Berkvam, who instead took over the Panthers’ girls basketball program and led it to three state championships, and Greg Miller, who went on to more than 300 victories as head boys coach at Richfield and Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Oxton set out to build a program in a city that had little basketball tradition. Thirty years later, you can find his players on Division I college rosters (Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl, both starters at Wisconsin) and in the NBA (J.P. Macura, who recently signed a 10-day contract with Cleveland). Lakeville North has been in the Class 4A championship game four times since 2012 and won the title in 2014.
“I think the big thing is consistency,” said Grant Erickson, a 2013 Lakeville North graduate who played basketball for Oxton and now is one of his assistant coaches. “The expectations are the same no matter what kind of team he has. Seeing it from both ends as a player and coach, there are no changes. He expects the same exact thing from every team he coaches.
“And he expects a lot from every player. He knows what he can get out of you. Sometimes as a player it’s hard to hear those things, but at the end of the day he gets the best out of you.”
Oxton’s assistant coaches are mostly longtime associates and former players. Varsity assistants Mike Nolan and Mark Haddorff have been in the program since the 1990s. Nolan took over as head coach for two seasons while Oxton took a sabbatical to watch his daughter play basketball for Lakeville South.
Ben Flavin, a sophomore team coach along with Erickson, was the Panthers’ first 1,000-point scorer. Ninth-grade team coach Alex Mundt was a basketball and football player at North. Freshman team coach Luke Sleeper graduated from Lakeville South but is in his sixth season in the North basketball program.
“We’ve had some good players but from the get-go, it’s been a program,” Erickson said. “Not just a varsity program, but a JV, sophomore, freshman and traveling program. I think Ox, Nolan, Haddy and those guys are a big reason for that.
“It says something about the coaches and the culture here that (former players) want to come back. It’s fun to win, but it’s fun to win with guys who do it the right way and you have relationships with off the court.”
Guard Josh Kamara had 18 points and forward Cooper Laufenberger 13 in North’s victory over Eagan on Saturday. Lakeville North was 8-6 in the South Suburban Conference, standing fifth in a league where the top four teams all were in the top 15 of the state rankings.
The postgame recognition was nice but the victory was even more welcome, Oxton said.
“I was extremely excited to get a win,” he said. “They’re not easy to come by in this league, so we’ll take it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.