North’s Casey finishes 7th in elite field
Dowling Catholic, the top-ranked team in Iowa’s largest enrollment class, won the boys Gold Division at the Roy Griak Invitational cross country meet. Lakeville North, the top-ranked team in Minnesota’s largest enrollment class, wasn’t far behind.
When the 525 runners finished the 5,000-meter race at the University of Minnesota Les Bolstad Golf Course on Sept. 23, Dowling Catholic was 21 points ahead of the Panthers. The next two teams, Wayzata and Rosemount, also are Minnesota schools. Not surprisingly, North, Wayzata and Rosemount retained the top three places in the Minnesota Class 3A boys team rankings.
Robbinsdale Armstrong senior Noah Breker won the boys Gold Division individual championship in 15 minutes, 31.1 seconds, about two seconds ahead of Dowling Catholic’s top runner, Jackson Heidesch. Lakeville North senior Andrew Casey was his team’s top finisher and took seventh overall in 15:53.3
Also counting toward North’s team total of 174 points were Bryce Stachewicz (19th, 16:25.7), Ethan Kimmel (38th, 16:39.1), Niko Angell (39th, 16:40.4) and Matthew Hendricks (75th, 17:04.6). All are seniors. Chase Altergott (157th), Charles Sery (218th), John Glick (226th) and Darby Griffin (313th) completed Lakeville North’s Griak Invitational lineup.
Senior Ryan Mulrooney led Rosemount to fourth place, finishing 43rd individually in 16:43.3. Seniors Will Harder (16:44.0) and George Edgar (16:46.3) finished 46th and 52nd. Andrew Schultz, a junior, was 57th in 16:52.1 and senior Joe McNeil was 71st in 17:02.8. Ethan Peterson, Austin Beaudette, Patrick Grunklee, Connor Amos and Ahman Dye also ran for the Rosemount boys at the Griak meet.
Lakeville South finished 27th of 55 Gold Division teams, led by senior Ethan Starfield, who was 28th individually in 16:32.0.
The Griak Invitational is a celebration of college and high school cross country, with the University of Minnesota serving as host. Four high school races were on the schedule – Gold Division races for boys and girls, and Maroon Division races for boys and girls. The races draw top teams from Minnesota and several other states.
Wayzata won the girls Gold Division by one point over Cherry Creek High School of Colorado. Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky finished in 17:37.9 and was girls medalist by about 30 seconds.
South Suburban Conference schools Farmington, Eastview, Lakeville South and Rosemount were in the girls Gold Division race, with Farmington’s 12th-place finish the best of the group. Farmington senior Mackenzy Lippold finished 52nd individually in 20:12.3, and teammate Lauren Lansing, an eighth-grader, was 58th in 20:18.5.
Eastview was 16th, led by top-100 individual finishers Hadley Knight (82nd, 20:40.1) and Sonja Olson (92nd, 20:44.5).
Lakeville South sophomore Claire Vukovics finished 33rd in 19:46.3 to lead the Cougars to 23rd in the team standings. Rosemount was 38th, led by junior Joli Cammerrer in 223rd place.
Farmington ran the boys Maroon Division race, finishing 28th of 52 teams. Junior Mason Sullivan was 18th individually in 17:29.2.
Lakeville North was 13th in the girls Maroon Division race, where Brainerd won the team championship. Top finisher for North was ninth-grader Abby Mox, who was 79th in 21:45.8.
Blaze Invitational
Apple Valley and Lakeville North were the boys and girls varsity team champions at the Burnsville Blaze Invitational on Sept. 22 at Nicollet Junior High School.
Leading the Apple Valley boys were seniors Aaron Connor and Trevor Cloutier, who finished fifth and seventh individually. Connors’ 5,000-meter time was 17:33.2 and Cloutier finished in 17:45.1. All seven of the Eagles’ runners finished 21st or higher.
Burnsville was fourth in the team standings but had the top two individuals. Senior Liam Merrel was first in 16:53.1 and junior Quinn Hess took second in 16:54.3.
Lakeville North finished fifth in the boys varsity race with a team of runners that were not scheduled to compete in the Griak Invitational the next day. Raegan Lopez and Elliot Jensen finished ninth and 10th for the Panthers.
Lakeville North won the varsity girls meet by four points over Bloomington Kennedy. Savanna Varbanov of North was second overall and first among runners in the team competition in 19:09.2. Elyse Stachewicz (sixth) and Carmen Anderson (10th) also were in the top 10 for North.
Burnsville could not field a full team for the girls varsity meet, but Blaze ninth-grader Carley LaMotte won the individual championship in 19:09.2. Apple Valley had the third-place girls team, with Ellie Stumbo (fifth) and Kate Thompson (seventh) finishing in the top 10 individually.
