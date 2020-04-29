Burnsville grad selected in 5th round of NFL Draft
Will Kamal Martin look good in green and yellow?
If the NFL season starts on schedule – no sure thing because of the COVID-19 pandemic – Martin will find out if the Green Bay Packers’ uniforms and defensive scheme are a good fit. The Mr. Football finalist at Burnsville High School and four-year linebacker at the University of Minnesota was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Martin was the 175th player selected overall and one of five from a Gophers team that won a program-record 11 games last season. He was drafted higher than many analysts predicted. Some saw him as a seventh-round choice. Pro Football Focus, a respected analytics-based site, predicted Martin would not be picked but would sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.
Martin’s health might have had something to do with those pessimistic projections. A knee injury limited him to eight games in 2019, although he had a career-high 66 tackles, along with two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He had knee surgery in late December and missed the Gophers’ victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. He also missed the Senior Bowl and couldn’t participate fully in the NFL Combine.
The Packers believed the injury showed a lot about Martin. “The first thing I notice is his toughness and versatility,” Packers scout Brandian Ross said in a story on the team website, Packers.com. “He played through the knee injury at some point late last year before he shut it down.”
Martin, 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, is expected to be a physical player, and he said he’s ready for that challenge.
“I played a little bit of defense my senior year in high school, and always been a fan of the physical side of the football game,” Martin said in the Packers.com story. “I feel like that’s one of the reasons we fall in love of the game, because there’s nothing like it.
“There’s nothing like that physical side where you truly get to punish opponents, especially in the cold. We love that up at Minnesota, we love playing in the cold.”
Although he’s expected to have a chance to compete for playing time at linebacker, Martin’s first chance to impress the Packers might be on special teams.
“He already knows that special teams is going to be a big part of his game to make this team and help this team win,” Ross said. “He’s a guy who can do it and who wants to do it.”
After finishing college football, Martin trained with a number of NFL draft prospects in Santa Ana, California. Two of them were quarterback Jordan Love and running back A.J. Dillon, the Packers’ first- and second-round picks.
Martin played quarterback and safety at Burnsville High School, where he helped lead a Blaze football resurgence. In 2015, his senior season, Burnsville was 9-2 and reached the state Class 6A quarterfinals. Martin was a finalist for the Mr. Football award and was named All-State.
He was the only South Suburban Conference alumnus selected in this year’s draft. Rosemount native Jackson Erdmann, a record-setting quarterback at St. John’s, had hopes of being drafted but was not picked. Erdmann, the 2018 Gagliardi Award winner as Division III Player of the Year, led St. John’s to a 12-2 record and a spot in the 2019 national semifinals. He could still sign with an NFL team as a free agent or attend a rookie camp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.