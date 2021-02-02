Package deal: Two North linemen to sign with UMD

Regier, Grillo were cornerstones of Panthers offense
Whether the University of Minnesota Duluth wound up with Joey Grillo or Harrison Regier, the Bulldogs were going to get an offensive lineman with the potential to be a standout for one of the top football programs in NCAA Division II.
But what if they could get both?
“We talked about it a little, but it’s not anything we set up,” said Regier, a Lakeville North senior and two-year starter at tackle.
“I was certainly aware of the schools Harrison was looking at, but in the end we just did our own thing,” said Grillo, who played at guard alongside Regier.
“It turned out Duluth was a great fit for both of us.”
After verbally committing to UMD within a day of each other last September, Grillo and Regier planned to sign with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, the opening day of the National Letter of Intent signing period. Also signing Wednesday is North running back Logan Freeburg, who will go to Minnesota State Moorhead.
When Grillo and Regier get to Duluth for football practice this summer they will see several familiar faces, including former Panthers Wade Sullivan, Brent Laing and Landon Carter, all current members of the Bulldogs roster.
The two saw playing time on Lakeville North’s 2018 state Class 6A championship team, then were fixtures on the offensive line the next two seasons, including the North team that reached the Class 6A semifinals in 2019.
Both were named All-Metro South District in 2020; Grillo also was Lakeville North’s Lineman of the Year, received the program’s Toughman Award as well as its Magic Award or and won the team’s Magic Award for dedication to the sport.
Last weekend, Grillo said he’s anxious to get started on his college football career. He’s also anxious to see how Regier develops.
“With Harrison’s size (6-foot-6, 270 pounds as a senior), he’s going to fit in perfectly at tackle,” Grillo said. “And I don’t think they’re going to find anybody who works harder.”
Regier said Grillo is “a class act. He was one of our captains (in 2020), and that’s because he’s a great leader. He’s also a really good athlete, which will help him playing guard in college.”
Both had several other Division II offers, and both also received offers from St. Thomas, scheduled to join the Division I Football Championship Subdivision this fall.
“I knew pretty quickly Duluth had everything I wanted,” Grillo said. “Their offense uses some of the same things we ran in high school. One of the big things is they told me they didn’t necessarily want huge guys for their line, they wanted athletic guys. I think that helps me a little. I’m 6-2, which is probably a little shorter than average for a lineman.”
One measure of Grillo’s athletic ability: He’s a rare combination of offensive lineman and baseball player. A first baseman, he plans to play for Lakeville North this spring before embarking on his college football career.
UMD is scheduled to have a one-week camp in June, with players reporting for the start of fall practice in early August. Grillo and Regier said they expect to be redshirted in the 2021 season. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference canceled 2020 fall sports because of the pandemic and at present has no plans for a spring 2021 season.
By this fall, “I think with COVID there are going to be a lot of players coming back who are 22- and 23-year-old seniors,” Grillo said, making it even more likely that a true freshman would redshirt.
UMD offensive coordinator Chase Vogler is familiar to south metro football fans. A quarterback at Rosemount High School in the late 2000s, Vogler was starting quarterback for the Bulldogs’ 2010 NCAA Division II championship team. He returned to the school in 2019 as offensive coordinator.
“We were a run-first team at Lakeville North and Duluth likes to run the ball too,” Regier said. “I think that plays into what I do best.”
The two linemen had a chance to watch and learn during Lakeville North’s 13-0 run to the 2018 state championship. Grillo played in all the postseason games that year as a reserve for an offensive/defensive line group that included current University of Nebraska starter Bryce Benhart.
By 2019, it was time for players such as Regier and Grillo to make their mark.
“At the start of my junior year, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to play college football,” Regier said. “As the year went on I started to have confidence that I had the ability. My coaches at North helped me a lot with that, and I’m sure I wouldn’t be where I am now without them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.