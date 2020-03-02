South overcomes Hastings in Section 1AA final
Everything Lakeville South prided itself on being -- persistent, patient, disciplined -- was tested in the Section 1AA boys hockey final.
The Cougars were outskating and outshooting Hastings, yet trailed by two goals going into the third period. They went on three power plays in the second period and couldn’t capitalize.
Nothing made sense. But the Cougars kept working until something started to click, and finally it happened. The penalties Hastings took to try to contain South took a toll and led to Cade Ahrenholz’s game-winner in overtime. The Cougars’ 3-2 victory Feb. 27 in Rochester sends them to the state tournament for the third time in four years.
“The biggest thing is they’re a persistent group, hard-working and determined,” South coach Janne Kivihalme said. “When you’re down 2-0 it’s not easy to stick with your plan. But we can’t change the way we do things, and we thought the kids were doing fine even when they were down 2-0. We thought if we could get that first goal it would change things.”
Lakeville South will play in the state tournament for the fifth time in school history. The Cougars (21-7) will play third-seeded Eden Prairie (22-5-1) in the Class AA quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
The Cougars outshot Hastings 20-2 in the second period of the Section 1AA final but couldn’t score. But they kept pushing. They got another power play and Jack Malinski scored at 6 minutes, seconds of the third period. They tied the game on Cam Boche’s even-strength goal with 3:26 remaining.
Hastings took a hooking penalty early in overtime to go shorthanded for the sixth time in the game. Ahrenholz scored 12 seconds after South went on the power play to win the game. He also had an assist on Boche’s tying goal.
“Cade is a captain and one of the seniors and juniors on our team who have played in big games,” Kivihalme said.
Lakeville South outshot Hastings 49-20, including 35-9 after the first period. The power plays -- South had six to the Raiders’ one -- influenced the shots total.
“Special teams are always a work in progress,” Kivihalme said. “We got shots and we were executing, even on the power plays where we didn’t score. Hastings’ goalie (Tyler McCarville) played very well. We saw in our game with Hastings how important special teams are, and we’ll continue to work on it in practice this week.”
Lakeville South wasn’t seeded in the state tournament but shouldn’t be overlooked. The Cougars have won six in a row and 11 of their last 12 games. They have depth, with six players who have scored more than 20 points, and solid goaltending, with junior Cody Ticen having a 1.74 goals-against average and five shutouts.
The Lakeville South-Eden Prairie game is a rematch of a 2019 Class AA quarterfinal that went to three overtimes before Eden Prairie won 3-2. The Cougars and Eagles also played an overtime game in the 2017 state tourney, with Eden Prairie winning 3-2 to take third place.
Lakeville South’s best finish in a state boys hockey tournament was third place in 2012.
This year’s South-Eden Prairie winner will play Blake (22-6) or Maple Grove (20-8) in the Class AA semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. Blake is the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
The other half of the Class AA bracket has No. 1-seeded Andover playing St. Thomas Academy in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday and Moorhead and Hill-Murray meeting at 8.
