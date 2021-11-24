Undefeated South to play Maple Grove in Class 6A title game
While watching Lakeville South put some distance between itself and his team, St. Michael-Albertville football coach Jared Essler said he spotted something that looked familiar.
“They’re kind of like Eden Prairie in their heyday,” Essler said of South. “You have to beat them by being physically tough enough and mentally assignment-sound enough.
They’re a physical team with a lot of speed.
“You have to play a clean game,” Essler added, “and we didn’t do that.”
By “clean,” Essler meant “mistake-free.” The Cougars were there to pounce on every mistake STMA made in winning 40-14 in the Class 6A semifinals Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium, a victory that sends South to the Prep Bowl for the second time in school history.
Eden Prairie has 11 state championships and Lakeville South is looking for its first, but Essler said the comparison is still valid.
“We felt like we had a good plan, but they’re talented,” Essler said. “The gaps close pretty quick and tackles get made pretty fast. And they finish runs. We were hoping to limit possessions and they had too many of them. The fumbles were a big part of that.”
Three times in the first half St. Michael-Albertville lost fumbles in its own territory. The No. 1-ranked Cougars (12-0) wasted no time capitalizing, converting each of those turnovers into touchdowns within two snaps.
The Cougars ran their lead to 40-0 in the third quarter before STMA (7-5) scored twice in the fourth.
“We never wanted to let up off the gas at any point,” said senior tight end Chase Androff, who caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. “What happened in the fourth quarter could have happened coming out of halftime. You just never know. We wanted to keep getting turnovers, keep getting stops and let the offense go to work.”
“Our message was the same, just keep doing what we do,” quarterback Camden Dean said. “Run the ball first, pass when we’ve got to, and just execute. We executed perfectly tonight – well, I wouldn’t say perfectly, but pretty good.”
South’s goal now is to keep the messaging consistent this week when they play Maple Grove in the Class 6A championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Maple Grove (11-1) reached the Prep Bowl for the first time ever after swamping Eden Prairie 35-3 in the other large-school semifinal game Nov. 11.
Lakeville South’s only other Prep Bowl appearance was 2006, the second year the school was open. The Cougars lost to Eden Prairie 21-14. Lakeville teams have won four state titles – Lakeville High School in 1988, 1992 and 2003, and Lakeville North in 2018.
Lakeville South and Maple Grove met in the second round of the 2019 Class 6A playoffs, with South winning 41-14 en route to a state semifinal appearance.
Maple Grove won its first four playoff games by at least 19 points. The Crimson’s top offensive player is senior Derrick Jameson, who has rushed for 1,520 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Both Lakeville South and St. Michael-Albertville tried to draw from the game they played in the 2020 postseason. That game was fought mostly between the tackles, with Lakeville South rallying from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 14-13 and complete an 8-0 season.
“Last year it came down to the last play and we thought they were going to want some revenge on us,” South linebacker Zach Juckel said. “When you get to the state semifinal, all the seniors, you never know if it’s going to be your last game, so we expected everyone play as hard as they could.
“The outcome was what we wanted, but we were going into the game really prepared for a dogfight.”
STMA might have been better prepared than anybody to deal with the Cougars’ Power-T offense. “They know our offense better than any defensive coach out there because they used to play Elk River (whose success with the Power-T inspired Lakeville South to install it). They’re well prepared, always,” South coach Ben Burk said.
But the early turnovers took STMA out of the game. Sometimes the Cougars struck quickly (three touchdown runs by Carson Hansen of 31 yards or more) and sometimes they took their time (a 79-yard first-half drive that ended with fingertip touchdown catch by Androff). Dean also threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Hansen. Ian Segna scored on the Cougars’ first possession of the second half.
Hansen gained 201 yards on just 14 carries, bringing him to 1,959 yards on the season. He averages 12.6 yards per rush. “When it’s third and 15 and you call a run to him, you know he’s getting the first down,” Dean said. “He’s a great athlete. We have a lot of great athletes out there.”
South linebacker Owen McCloud forced fumbles on STMA’s first two possessions, setting in motion the events that allowed the Cougars to take their big lead. McCloud also led the defense with nine tackles. Samuel Delmont also forced a first-half fumble. Ryder Patterson and Hunter Webster had fumble recoveries.
Several Cougars players who spoke with the media after the state semifinal game said the coaches’ continuing emphasis on toughness helped them create the turnovers. Burk said it’s the only way to get to the Prep Bowl.
“In 6A football, at the end of the year the most physical teams are there,” Burk said.
