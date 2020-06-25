One chance to make a lasting impression

Jaycee Rhodes played in one varsity golf tournament for Eastview – and took first
It was Jaycee Rhodes’ one and only chance to compete in a varsity-level golf tournament for Eastview High School, and she made it count.
The spring of 2020 was to be a big season for Rhodes individually as well as for the Eastview girls team for which she would serve as a captain. “We thought we definitely would have gone to state and had a chance to finish in the top three,” she said.
Life, it turned out, had other plans. Rhodes, an Eagan resident who competed in two Class 2A state tournaments while a student at Visitation, transferred to Eastview before her junior year. Minnesota State High School League transfer rules prevented her from playing varsity tournaments her junior year (she could, and did, play for the Lightning junior varsity).
With a strong core group coming back this spring, hopes were high. But the hopes came crashing to earth when the pandemic halted high school sports nationwide. Rhodes, who hadn’t played in a varsity event since tying for 14th in the 2018 Class 2A state tourney, was devastated.
“I’d grown really close to the girls on the team and was named a captain,” she said. “This was going to be our year. We were all going to make it to state and do it together.
“When our season was canceled, we had quite a few Zoom meetings. I wanted to make sure I was there for all my teammates. They lost a lot, too. I wasn’t the only one.”
There was no MSHSL state tournament, but the Minnesota Section PGA stepped in and quickly put together a tournament designed to honor seniors. Open to players in the Class of 2020, the Minnesota High School Senior Showcase took place June 9-10 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, which would have been the site of the state high school tourney on the same dates.
Rhodes shot even-par 72 to win the 18-hole girls tourney, topping a field of almost 70 players. Another Eastview senior, Tessa Schafer, shot 83 to place 17th.
While it wasn’t officially an MSHSL postseason tournament, Rhodes treated it as such.
“I think I put some pressure on myself,” she said. “After having the year off and then losing this season, I felt it.”
She bogeyed her first two holes before steadying herself with two pars, followed by a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole. Rhodes made three more birdies and just one other bogey to finish at even, one stroke ahead of Amy Burnham of Wayzata and Catherine Monty of Stillwater. Burnham was 2 under with three holes remaining, but a double bogey on the 16th hole followed by a bogey on the 17th dropped her out of the lead.
“It was probably one of the best rounds I’ve ever had, especially in a tournament with so many awesome players,” Rhodes said. “The other round I’ll always remember is shooting 68 at Highland National in a section tournament (for Visitation). I think that’s still the women’s course record.”
Like most young golfers – and most golfers of any age, really – Rhodes likes to pull the driver and hit the ball a long way. As her career has developed, she said she is understanding the value of saving strokes around the green.
“I made some 4- and 5-foot putts for par at Bunker Hills,” she said. “That’s such an underrated golf skill.”
She plans to enroll at St. Catherine University in the fall and play women’s golf. Rhodes is undecided on what she will study in college, although she said it could be something business-related. Assuming there’s a women’s golf season in 2020-21, the Wildcats likely will be one of the favorites in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with four all-conference players returning from a team that placed second in the fall 2019 MIAC championships.
First, however, Rhodes has several local Minnesota PGA Junior Tour events scheduled, plus she hopes to play in the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship. Last week, she won her first Junior Tour event of the summer in River Falls, Wisconsin, accomplishing it in much the same way as her Senior Showcase victory. Rhodes was 6 over after seven holes at Kilkarney Hills, then made three birdies on the back nine to shoot 76 and win by two strokes.
One thing Rhodes didn’t know about until she won the Senior Showcase is it earned her an invitation to the fabled Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina for the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational. The Minnesota Senior Showcase boys champion, Gunnar Broin of Minnetonka High School, is invited to the same tournament, scheduled Aug. 3-5.
