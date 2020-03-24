Olympic postponement delays Regan Smith’s dream but doesn’t end it

Lakeville North senior will keep training for 2021
Few if any Athena Award winners also hold world records, which is one more way Regan Smith has blazed her own trail.
The Athena is awarded to a high school’s top senior female athlete. Typically it goes to athletes that compete for high school teams, and Smith hasn’t been on a high school team since seventh grade. The Lakeville North senior, who holds two world women’s swimming records and shares a third, was all but certain of being a member of the U.S. Olympic team before the 2020 Games were postponed on Tuesday, a decision announced while she was training at a local pool.
With Smith’s gold medal ambitions put off for probably a year, that makes her school’s award even more meaningful. On Tuesday, she thanked the Lakeville North teachers and staff for working with her as she blended academics with her training and travel schedule. She hopes to start college at Stanford University this fall.
The International Olympic Committee was under increasing pressure to postpone the games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IOC did not commit to new dates other than to say they would be no later than summer 2021 in Tokyo. The decision also postpones the Paralympic Games, which are held shortly following the Olympic Games in the Olympic host city.
The Canadian Olympic Committee said Sunday it would not send athletes to the Games if they were held this summer. Australia made the same announcement shortly thereafter. Several other nations, including Norway and Brazil, urged the IOC to postpone.
In addition to Smith, other local Olympic hopefuls affected by the decision include wrestlers Gable Steveson and Seth Gross, both of Apple Valley, and volleyball player Tori Dixon, a Burnsville High School graduate. Mallory Weggemann of Eagan, who won gold and bronze medals in swimming at the 2012 Paralympics in London, also has to wait another year to try to get back to the Games.
Smith set a world record of 2 minutes, 3.35 seconds in the women’s 200-meter backstroke at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Two days later she swam 57.57 on the backstroke leg of the 400 medley relay, which is recognized as the world record in the 100 backstroke. The U.S. medley relay team won the event in a world-record time of 3:50.40.
Smith answered several questions via email about her future and her reaction to the Olympics postponement:
Sun Thisweek: Where are you able to train right now? Can you use the Riptide pool (at her club in Apple Valley), or do you have access to a pool somewhere else?
Regan Smith: I have very limited space at Riptide. Our swim team is not allowed to practice right now so I am only able to use the pool on my own at specific times.
Sun Thisweek: With all the uncertainty about upcoming events, including the Olympics, did it affect your training schedule at all? And what will the schedule be like now that the Olympics have been pushed back?
Regan Smith: My training schedule will remain the same even though the Olympics have been pushed back. I will still be working hard in my strength training and my swimming (once pool space becomes more available) for the next year!
Sun Thisweek: Do you know yet if you’re going to be in any national or international meets later in 2020?
Regan Smith: I wasn’t planning on going to any other international or national meets beside the Olympic Games. Since the games have now been postponed, I assume I won’t be competing in any meets for a while. Things are rapidly changing still so I wouldn’t be surprised if I did end up swimming somewhere later this year.
Sun Thisweek: What was your reaction to today’s confirmation that the Olympics will be postponed? I got the impression you had been expecting this.
Regan Smith: I was absolutely expecting this. Instead of getting upset and emotional and running toward negativity, I decided to adopt a positive mindset. I have one more year to get stronger and faster. The Olympics will happen someday and I want to be ready for them no matter what the circumstance is.
Sun Thisweek: Will you go to Stanford in the fall, and if so, have you decided what you will study?
Regan Smith: I really want to go to Stanford this fall. I’m not sure how this will all play out, but it is really important to me to get out there if I can. I’m not sure what I want to study yet, but I have always been interested in sports medicine/nutrition.
Sun Thisweek: Regarding the Athena Award, what’s the significance of that to you? It’s an award usually associated with high school athletics, and you’ve been competing nationally and internationally.
Regan Smith: It means a lot to me that my school is proud of my athletic achievements. The staff at Lakeville North has always been so kind and helpful towards me. They understand my busy training and travel schedule and have greatly contributed to my success in the pool and in the classroom.
