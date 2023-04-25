Oettinger saves the day for Stars

Lakeville native frustrates Wild in Game 4
For the second year in a row, an athlete with Dakota County ties has returned to try to deliver playoff disappointment to a Minnesota team.
In April 2022 it was Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, a state champion high school basketball champion at Apple Valley and NCAA champion at Duke University. Jones helped the Grizzlies defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in an NBA first-round playoff series.
Now it’s Lakeville native and Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who has started the first four games of a first-round NHL playoff series against the Minnesota Wild. Oettinger’s play was one the keys to Dallas’ 3-2 victory over the Wild on Sunday, which sent the best-of-seven series back to Dallas tied 2-2.
Some Wild fans pointed to two vehemently disputed penalties called against Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno as changing the outcome because Dallas scored on both power plays. But that overlooks Oettinger’s role. He made 32 saves overall and stopped two breakaways (including one by Kirill Kaprizov, a 40-goal scorer in the regular season). In the final seconds of the third period the Wild was pressuring with a 6-on-5 advantage, having pulled their goalie. The puck hit the skate of a Dallas defenseman and deflected to Minnesota forward Marcus Johansson, who was wide open for a one-timer. Oettinger slid across the goal crease and made a game-saving stop.
“Another crappy bounce for us. It went right to their guy,” Oettinger said later in a video posted on the Stars’ website. “I just tried to get over there as quickly as it could. Luckily, it stayed out.”
This season, Oettinger has played particularly well in games following Dallas losses. Sunday’s Game 4 bordered on must win for the Stars after they and the Wild split the first two games of the series in Dallas, followed by the Wild routing the Stars 5-1 in Game 3 on April 21.
“Every game, there are going to be moments where someone has to step up,” Oettinger said. “It was my turn tonight.”
He first played at Xcel Energy Center in 2014 as a freshman goalie for Lakeville North’s state Class AA runner-up team. Oettinger made 29 saves in the Panthers’ 2-1 overtime victory over Roseau in the quarterfinals. He also was the winning goalie as North outlasted Eden Prairie 5-4 in another overtime game in the semifinals. Edina defeated the Panthers 8-2 in the championship game.
Oettinger was 11-3-1 with a 2.10 goals-against average as a freshman, in what turned out to be his only high school season. Lakeville North went on to an undefeated season and Class AA championship in 2014-15, but by that time Oettinger had joined the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He spent two seasons there, playing on USA Hockey’s Under-17 and Under-18 national teams.
That was followed by three college seasons at Boston University. Oettinger was named the Hockey East tournament’s Most Valuable Player in 2018; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck also has won that award.
Oettinger signed an entry-level contract with Dallas after the 2018-19 college season. He played briefly in two playoff games in 2020 and was the Stars’ backup goalie in the 2020-21 season. He became the starter early in the 2021-22 season and hasn’t relinquished the role. He was praised for his performance in a 2022 first-round series against the heavily favored Calgary Flames. Calgary won in seven games, but Oettinger’s play – he had a .954 save percentage – was cited as one of the reasons the series didn’t end earlier.
Entrenched as the Stars’ starting goalie, Oettinger signed a new three-year contract in September 2022. He had a 2.37 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and five shutouts in the 2022-23 regular season and ranked seventh in the NHL in goals saved above average.
He’s 6-2-2 in eight starts against Minnesota, including two losses in shootouts. In five starts at Xcel Energy Center (including the two last weekend), Oettinger has three victories, one regulation-time loss and one shootout loss.
Oettinger said every time he plays in Minnesota is special. A suite at Xcel Energy Center was packed with family members for the third and fourth games of the series.
“That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “They fact they get to come here and watch me play is amazing. I wouldn’t be where I am without those people up there watching me and helping me. I play for them.”
Dallas’ victory Sunday ensures the Stars will be back at Xcel Energy Center for Game 6 on Friday. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Oettinger will be the starting goalie with his family watching again from the suite level.
On Sunday, “I’m sure they were 10 times more nervous that I was,” Oettinger said. “I feel bad for them sometimes. They’re way more nervous than me.”
Locals in the playoffs
Two local former high school players are part of the Carolina-New York Islanders series, which Carolina leads 3-1 going into Tuesday’s Game 5 in New York.
Lakeville North graduate and eight-year NHL veteran Brady Skjei is a defenseman for Carolina. He had 38 points in the regular season, including a career-high 18 goals, and had a plus-7 rating. He had one assist in the first four games of the Islanders series.
Forward Hudson Fasching, who played high school hockey at Apple Valley, has found a place on the Islanders’ roster. Since turning pro in 2016, Fasching has played almost 300 games in the American Hockey League and 87 regular-season games in the NHL. More than half of his NHL games were with the Islanders this season. He had 10 goals, nine assists and was a plus-10. Fasching has played all four games in the Carolina series, averaging about 11 minutes of ice time.
Skjei and Fasching each played three seasons at the University of Minnesota and were teammates in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.
