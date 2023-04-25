Oettinger saves the day for Stars

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger stops a shot in Game 3 of an NHL playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on April 21 at Xcel Energy Center. Oettinger, a Lakeville native and former Lakeville North High School player, started the first four games of the series. The series was tied 2-2 going into Tuesday night's Game 5 in Dallas.

 AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Lakeville native frustrates Wild in Game 4

For the second year in a row, an athlete with Dakota County ties has returned to try to deliver playoff disappointment to a Minnesota team.

Tags

Load comments