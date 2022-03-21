Boys basketball team dominates Park in Section 3 final
Eastview wasn’t going to let this one be taken away.
With their defense hounding Park of Cottage Grove from the opening tip, the Lightning won the Class 4A, Section 3 boys basketball final 68-40 on March 17, qualifying for the state tournament for the fifth time in school history.
Eastview plays Eden Prairie in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at noon Tuesday at Target Center, with the winner facing No. 1-seeded Park Center or Andover in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena.
After going to the state tournament in 2019 with a roster deep in underclassmen, the Lightning were looking forward to a chance to get back there the next season. One day before Eastview was to play Lakeville North in the Section 3 final, the rest of the season was called off because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Last year Eastview’s postseason run was cut short after an upset loss to Park in the section semifinals.
Returning to state “feels great, to be honest,” senior guard Kenji Scales said. “We have a manager who was on that 2020 team. He’s been around for a long time. My brother (Caden, a 2020 Eastview graduate who now plays at Augsburg University) comes to a lot of the games. Just for us to win this game is really impactful because we’ve been waiting forever.”
Lightning coach Paul Goetz said there is a full-circle aspect to the section title, which Eastview, as the No. 1-seed, wrapped up in front of a full house at its home court.
“Everything was focused on the region final game and getting to the state tournament,” Goetz said. “Two years ago we had a group that didn’t get a chance to play in this game. Last year we had a team that was really disappointed at the end. These guys are brothers. They wanted to win for themselves, but they also wanted to win for those guys.”
The Section 3 final started close and physical, but then Eastview (22-6) started to build a lead. Consecutive first-half baskets by junior guard Dylan Omweno – a three-pointer followed a layup after Omweno stole the ball – seemed to cause Park (20-9) to unravel. The Wolfpack called timeout after each of the two Omweno baskets, but Eastview’s lead grew to 35-19 at halftime and the Lightning were up by as many as 31 points in the second half.
Matching up against Park forward Pharrel Payne, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound University of Minnesota recruit, figured to be a challenge for the Lightning. Payne had a couple of backboard-shaking dunks but finished with 17 points, seven below his season average. And a number of those points came in the second half after Eastview had turned it into a blowout.
“Our bigs played great defense,” Kenji Scales said. “Pharrel, all credit to him. He’s a great player. He’s going to the U of M next year and he’ll be a really good addition to that team. But I think we just really locked in tonight. We knew what our goal was and we achieved it.”
The Lightning tried to make it difficult for Park’s guards to get the ball to Payne, and if he did have it, they wanted to send a double team.
“Our kids just had the awareness that they were going to go inside to (Payne),” Goetz said. “We wanted to pick them up full court, we wanted to for sure pressure the first pass, then we were going to get into being aware of where he was. They have a couple of good shooters too, but I thought our kids did a great job of playing hard and having great awareness.”
Scales led Eastview with a game-high 24 points, with Omweno and Mario Adams adding eight each. Scales, a finalist for the McDonald Award that goes to the state’s top senior player, drew praise from his coach.
“He scores 24 points and he wasn’t even looking for his offense,” Goetz said. “He was getting people involved, defending, getting guys open looks. He was controlling the tempo of the game. Defensively, he guarded their best shooter. He’s just a really well-rounded player and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The Lightning sought to play the section championship game as is there was no tomorrow. Because as far as high school basketball was concerned for seniors Scales, Jamal Ambrose, Kayser Hassan, Sam Bolger and Jacob Scheuring, it was the last chance to return to state.
“We talked about that a lot,” Ambrose said. “What happened the last two years, it pushed us to work harder in practice to get to where we are right now.”
State quarterfinals
In addition to Eastview’s game against Eden Prairie, other Class 4A quarterfinal games Tuesday at the Target Center are No. 1 seed Park Center (28-1) against Andover (19-10) at 10 a.m., Owatonna (27-2) against Cretin-Derham Hall (19-10) at 2 p.m. and defending state champion Wayzata (25-4) against Moorhead (17-12) at 4.
The Target Center is unavailable for the state tournament after Tuesday because of Timberwolves home games and preparation for the NCAA Women’s Final Four scheduled April 1 and 3. Class 4A semifinal games will go to Williams Arena on Thursday night, with the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday. Consolation and third-place games will be at Concordia University in St. Paul.
The South Suburban Conference had a chance to send as many as three teams to the Class 4A tournament. Eastview made it through Section 3, but Farmington lost to Owatonna 69-61 in the Section 1 final and Eden Prairie took out SSC champion Shakopee 75-60 in Section 2.
Eastview and Eden Prairie (19-10) met Dec. 9, with the Lightning winning 91-78 behind 26 points by Scales and 25 by Omweno. Eden Prairie, however, won its section championship game against a Shakopee team that defeated Eastview twice during the regular season.
“There’s a lot of really good teams, which will be fun to have at the state tournament, and I think there’s some decent balance,” Goetz said.
