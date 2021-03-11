Rod Dirth, who was a teacher and coach at Apple Valley High School for more than three decades and was the Eagles’ head boys track and field coach for 13 years, died on Monday.
Cause of death was a heart attack, according to a post on the Minnesota Track and Field Coaches Association Twitter account.
Dirth and his wife Geri, also a longtime AVHS teacher and coach, came to Apple Valley in the fall of 1980 after starting their careers in Iowa. Rod taught math and physical education and was an assistant coach in football, wrestling and track and field. He took over as head track coach in 2001 following Bud Bjornaraa’s retirement and remained in that role until 2013, when Dirth retired.
Geri Dirth retired in 2014 and since then she and her husband divided time between Florida and Minnesota. The Dirths have three children, all of whom were student-athletes at AVHS. One of their sons, Dalen, is a teacher at Eagan High School and previously taught at Apple Valley.
“Rod was instrumental in creating a culture of family and excellence. He was a family man first and not far behind was being a teacher. His impact on numerous students and athletes was tremendous and he won’t be forgotten,” read a statement on the Apple Valley track and field and cross country Twitter account, @avtfcc.
Steveson chases NCAA title
University of Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson is the No. 1 seed at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Tournament.
Steveson, a four-time state high school champion at Apple Valley, is 12-0 this season. He’s ranked No. 1 nationally at heavyweight and has earned major decisions against the second- and third-ranked wrestlers in the weight class.
The NCAA tournament is March 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Steveson finished third in the 2019 NCAA tourney and has not lost since the semifinals of that event. The 2020 tournament, scheduled for U.S. Bank Stadium, was canceled because of the pandemic.
Steveson won his second Big Ten Conference championship last weekend, defeating No. 2 seed Mason Parris of Michigan 12-4 in the heavyweight championship match. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after improving to 62-2 for his college career.
Nine University of Minnesota wrestlers qualified for the NCAA tournament. Steveson is bidding to become the fourth Gophers wrestler in the last 20 years to win the national heavyweight title, joining Brock Lesnar, Cole Konrad and Tony Nelson.
Milestone for Cassano
Tracy Cassano, former head girls hockey coach at Rosemount and Burnsville, earned the 200th victory of her career, becoming the first female high school coach to reach the milestone.
Initially, it was believed No. 200 came in Minnetonka’s 4-2 victory over Blake on Monday. But after her coaching record was double-checked, it turned out the 200th victory was in a Feb. 27 game against Moorhead.
This is Cassano’s second year at Minnetonka after previously serving as head coach at Rosemount, Chaska/Chanhassen and Burnsville. She led Rosemount and Burnsville teams to the state tournament and was named state Class AA Coach of the Year in 2014 while at Burnsville. Cassano, a former University of Minnesota hockey captain, teaches at Rosemount High School.
