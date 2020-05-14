Youth soccer is the latest sport to ask Gov. Tim Walz for permission to return to the field.
This week, the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association and Twin Cities Soccer Leagues outlined a five-phase plan for returning to play. The two groups serve more than 60,000 youth players. Many metro-area soccer clubs are members of both organizations.
Youth sports, including soccer, have been paused during the pandemic. They’re expected to remain off the field until the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted. The current order expires May 18, although Walz was expected to announce Wednesday evening (after this edition went to press) if the order would be extended.
A group of youth baseball and softball associations sent a similar request to Walz last week.
“Like other youth sports, soccer provides great physical and mental health benefits to the children of our state,” said the letter to Walz, signed by MYSA executive director Matthew Madeira and TCSL chief executive officer Matt Tiano. “Safely allowing Minnesota’s soccer players the ability to get back to play will be a great way to bring our families back to normal. The professional staffs of these two organizations have a detailed plan to bring our game back to outdoor activity while specifically addressing the needs of a safe environment.”
Youth soccer players currently are training on their own under online direction from coaches, which is the first phase of the soccer groups’ proposal. The second phase is non-contact training sessions with no more than 10 people. Coaches and trainers would wear masks if the state recommends, and parents who want to attend the sessions would have to remain in their vehicles.
Full team practices are the third phase. Scrimmages against other teams would not be allowed. The fourth phase allows matches to take place, with spectators observing social distancing and teams following guidelines for sanitizing equipment. The fifth phase is resumption of normal soccer activities that took place before the pandemic.
The soccer groups said they understood some families might be reluctant to participate even with precautions in place. They pledged that nobody would be pressured into playing or penalized for not playing.
The summer youth soccer season begins with practices in early April, with the bulk of the season running May through July.
Awards for uncompleted seasons
Here’s one more issue associated with pandemic-era sports: How do you distribute awards for seasons and tournaments that were not completed, or didn’t start in the first place?
In Minnesota high school golf, the solution is to honor all athletes. Because there will be no season, the Mr. Minnesota Golf and Ms. Minnesota Golf awards won’t go to individual players. In each case, the award will go to the entire class of 2020.
The award was created in 2016 to recognize the outstanding male and female high school senior players based on golf performance, academic achievement, and character. Finalists and winners are chosen by a committee of high school coaches and amateur golf representatives. The winners are announced at an awards banquet the Sunday before the state tournament in June.
Several high school winter sports – girls basketball, boys basketball and adapted floor hockey – had not finished their seasons before the COVID-19 outbreak forced a shutdown. Farmington had won its first two games in the Class 4A girls basketball tourney and had reached the final when the event was halted. Farmington and Hopkins will receive trophies declaring them as finalists for 2020.
It was the first time since the state girls basketball tournament started in 1974 that it wasn’t played to a conclusion. The boys basketball tournament, which was canceled the week before it was to be held, did not take place for the first time since it started in 1913.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.