Two players with local ties were selected in the sixth round of last week’s NHL Entry Draft.
Apple Valley resident Barrett Hall, who played last season at Gentry Academy, was taken by the Seattle Kraken with the 164th overall pick. Jared Wright, a Burnsville native who played for Omaha in the United States Hockey League, was selected five spots later by the Los Angeles Kings. Both are forwards.
Hall helped Gentry Academy win the 2021 state Class A championship. Gentry made the jump to Class AA in 2021-22 and went 20-7. Hall led his team in scoring last season with 25 goals and 30 assists for 55 points.
Following the high school season, Hall joined the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League, scoring 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 28 games.
Hall, 18, also is a competitive mountain bike racer. He committed to St. Cloud State University last month, but he also has been drafted by the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, which plays at Tier I of junior hockey (the NAHL is Tier II). It has not yet been determined whether he will play college or junior hockey next season.
Wright, 19, is expected to play a second season with Omaha before joining Colgate University for the 2023-24 season. He had 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 55 games for Omaha in 2021-22, his first season in the USHL. He also scored three points in four postseason games. Scouts regarded him as a strong skater with good skills around the net.
He played three seasons at St. Thomas Academy, scoring 38 points in 21 games in 2021-22, his final season with the Cadets.
Wright’s teammate in Omaha, Prior Lake High School graduate Alex Bump, was drafted in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Flyers. Bump, who scored 83 points in leading Prior Lake to the 2022 state Class AA tournament, has committed to the University of Vermont for the 2023-24 season.
Tyus Jones: ‘Ain’t going nowhere run it back!’
A strong 2021-22 season with a team that reached the second round of the NBA playoffs put Tyus Jones in an enviable position entering free agency. But the Apple Valley High School legend decided to stay where he was, re-signing with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis announced the re-signing July 6, but word that Jones was returning to the Grizzlies started filtering out about a week earlier. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the new deal was for $30 million over two years. It would make Jones one of the highest-paid backup point guards in the NBA.
When Memphis announced the new contract, Jones wrote on his Twitter account, “Ain’t going nowhere run it back!”
Last season Jones played 73 games, starting 23, for a Memphis team that was 56-26 in the regular season and defeated the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs before losing in six games to eventual champion Golden State in the second round.
Jones, 26, had career highs in scoring average (8.7 points) and three-point shooting percentage (39) last season. He also set an NBA single-season record with a 7.04 assist-to-turnover ratio. Jones set the previous assist-to-turnover record of 6.96 in 2018-19, his final season with the Timberwolves before signing with Memphis as a free agent.
Next season will be Jones’ fourth with the Grizzlies. His primary role is backup point guard to Memphis superstar Ja Morant, but Jones has been called on to start a number of times, including three games in the second-round playoff series against Golden State. There also are times when Jones and Morant, who averaged 27.4 points last season, are on the floor at the same time.
Jones averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 assists in 12 postseason games last season.
