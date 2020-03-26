Notebook: Tre Jones enters NBA Draft

AVHS alum was ACC Player of the Year
Tre Jones confirmed his second season at Duke University also is his last.
The sophomore point guard and Apple Valley High School graduate last week announced he will enter the NBA Draft. The draft is scheduled for June 25 although that is subject to change because of the NBA season suspension following the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Jones is projected as a first-round selection. When he reaches the NBA he will become the third recent Apple Valley player to do so, joining his brother Tyus (also a former Duke player), a point guard with the Memphis Grizzlies, and Gary Trent Jr., a shooting guard with the Portland Trail Blazers.
In the 2019-20 season Tre Jones was the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He also is a finalist for several national awards including the John R. Wooden award, given to the college basketball player of the year. Jones was named third-team All-America by the Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Jones ranked sixth in the ACC in scoring (16.2 points per game), second in assists (6.4), fourth in assist/turnover ratio (+2.4), sixth in steals (1.8) and 11th in field goal percentage (.423).
He helped Duke reach the Elite Eight in 2019. The Blue Devils were 25-6 in the 2019-20 regular season and 11th in the final Associated Press national poll. Duke was all but assured of being invited to the NCAA Tournament before it was called off because of the pandemic.
“When I started my journey at Duke my main goal was to win a national championship,” Jones said in a statement published on Duke’s athletic website. “Given what has had happened in our world recently, our season was cut short and we never got the opportunity to bring No. 6 back home. I think about what if, what would have happened if we got that chance? But I can’t think about what didn’t happen, I can only think about what did happen. What did happen was the amazing experiences and relationships I gained with my brothers, the knowledge I received from Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and all of the Duke staff to become a better player and person, and the endless support from the Crazies and all the Duke fans. Duke has taught me what it means and what it takes to be the best at what I do. My journey is just getting started. As I look to begin my career at the next level I will always and forever cherish everything Duke.”
Jones led Apple Valley to state Class 4A championships in 2015 and 2017. He was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Minnesota, and in his senior year won the Mr. Basketball award and was named a McDonald’s All-American.
Powerhouse lineup
The only season Tre Jones, Tyus Jones and Trent played together on an Apple Valley varsity team was 2013-14. Tre Jones was in eighth grade, Trent was in ninth and Tyus Jones was a senior.
That roster also included a future NFL player, current Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trey Pipkins. Cameron Kirksey, who was a sophomore that year, went on to lead Minnesota State Mankato in scoring in 2019-20. Sophomore center Brock Bertram went on to play at the University of Buffalo. Guard Matt Morse played football at the University of Minnesota. Several others, including Dennis Austin, Austin Korba, Steven Christiansen and Robert Tobroxen, went on to play college basketball.
The Eagles, who were defending Class 4A champions, went 27-2 in 2013-14 but were upset by Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game. Apple Valley won state championships two of the next three seasons.
Bruins sign Wolff
Eagan native Nick Wolff, who helped Minnesota Duluth win back-to-back NCAA men’s hockey championships, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins last week.
The pandemic ended UMD’s bid for a third consecutive NCAA championship as well as Wolff’s college career. The 6-foot-5, 229-pound senior defenseman was a four-year varsity regular for the Bulldogs, helping them win national titles in 2018 and 2019. The 2018 Frozen Four was at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Wolff also played as a freshman on the UMD team that reached the 2017 national championship game. He was the Bulldogs’ co-captain in 2019-20 and an alternate captain the year before.
Wolff participated in the Bruins’ summer development camp the last two years.
He was captain of the Eagan High School team that finished third in the state Class AA tournament. Wolff played two years with Des Moines in the United States Hockey League before joining UMD.
