The Minnesota State High School League board of directors on Monday delayed the start of its summer coaching waiver period – the time during which high school coaches can work with their athletes – until Monday, June 15.
The summer waiver period had been scheduled to start June 1, but the MSHSL’s eligibility committee recommended a delay. The high school league notified member schools May 27 of the potential delay, contingent on the board’s approval.
MSHSL officials are trying to give schools and coaches more time to create practice plans that meet guidelines for social distancing. Several football coaches contacted recently by Sun Thisweek Newspapers and the Dakota County Tribune said they were not planning to start summer waiver practices before June 15 anyway.
Earlier this spring the MSHSL approved lengthening the summer waiver period by one week, to Aug. 7. It also shortened the no-contact period to three days (July 3-5). Previously, the waiver period ran June 1 until the end of July and the no-contact period lasted the entire week in which July 4 fell.
No decisions were made at Monday’s meeting about whether fall sports would begin on time. Practices for most fall sports are scheduled to begin Aug. 17. The MSHSL board will meet at least twice more before that date.
The high school league in April canceled the 2020 spring sports season after an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz closed schools and extended distance learning until the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
The MSHSL board also made a couple of changes to its wrestling bylaws. Next season teams will be allowed to add two wrestlers to their section and state tournament rosters. An individual wrestler also will be allowed to wrestle in junior varsity and varsity matches at the same dual, triangular or quad meet, which would count as one event toward a season maximum of 16.
No motion was made on a proposal to expand the state wrestling individual tournament to include a full consolation bracket. Currently, a wrestler who loses in the first round is not eligible for wrestlebacks if his opponent loses in the second round. The proposal would have lengthened the state tournament and cost an estimated $75,000 in additional facility rental fees, according to MSHSL media specialist John Millea.
The MSHSL, which could be facing a deficit in the 2020-21 school year, will not make activity fee rebates or credits to schools because of the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, the board decided Monday. The same applies to spring sports officials.
Senior golf showcase
At least one quasi-state tournament will happen next week at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.
Minnesota PGA Junior Golf will conduct the Minnesota High School Senior Golf Showcase on June 9-10, which would have been the dates of the state high school Class 3A tournament at Bunker Hills.
A one-day tournament for boys will be June 9, with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. The girls tournament will be June 10, also starting at 7:30 a.m. Social distancing protocol will be observed, which among other things means there will be tee times instead of a shotgun start to limit the number of players on the course. Spectators will not be allowed. There will not be an awards ceremony; winners will receive prizes by mail.
The tournament is open to high school seniors, with priority registration given to players who competed in the 2019 state high school tournament. The boys and girls tournaments are limited to 114 players each.
As of Monday, players registered for the boys tournament included Tony Asta of Eagan High School, Andrew Boemer, an Eagan resident who attends St. Thomas Academy, Gavin Cronkhite of Lakeville South, Nathan Hamernik of Eagan, Cullen Johnson of Eastview, Nick LaMotte, a Lakeville resident who plays for Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Christopher O’Brien of Eagan, Jesse Paul of Eagan, Luke Rexing of Rosemount, Brandon Sperling of Lakeville South, Bennett Thomas of Lakeville South, Joey Thomas of Lakeville North, Ben Wagenbach of Lakeville North and Sam Wanous of Eastview.
Players signed up for the girls tournament include Julia Bevans of Lakeville South, Alison Coughlin of Burnsville, Jaycee Rhodes of Burnsville, Avery Sawchuk of Burnsville and Tessa Schafer of Eastview.
Steger earns academic award
College of St. Scholastica junior Ryan Steger of Eagan was named to the NCAA Division III Academic All-District men’s track and field and cross country team. That places him on the Academic-All America ballot, with winners scheduled to be announced in late June.
Steger, a biology and biochemistry major, has a 4.0 grade-point average while competing in cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field. Last fall he was seventh at the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference cross country championships, earning first-team all-conference for the second consecutive year. He was ninth in the 800-meter run at the 2019 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
At Eagan High School, Steger was All-State, Academic All-State and All-South Suburban Conference in track and field and Nordic skiing. He was named the school’s Athlete of the Year for 2016-17.
