The Gable Steveson freestyle wrestling comeback tour had a blazing start at the U.S. Open Wrestling Championships, where he won all four of his matches in the 125-kilogram class by technical fall.
After winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and back-to-back NCAA championships in 2021 and 2022, Steveson appeared ready to launch the next phase of his life, which was a professional career with World Wrestling Entertainment. He signed a multi-year contract with the company in 2021 that allowed him to compete one more season with the University of Minnesota in 2021-22.
But the lure of another gold medal never left for the four-time state high school individual champion from Apple Valley, and by March 2023 Steveson was talking about a return to the freestyle scene. He made that official in April when he entered the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open 125kg lineup was stout, including 2023 NCAA champion Mason Parris (who Steveson defeated 11-1 in the semifinals) and two-time World Championships medalist Nick Gwiazdowski (who Steveson beat 10-0 in the championship match). Steveson outscored his four opponents in the tournament 44-1.
By winning at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas, Steveson earned a place in Final X on June 10 in Newark, New Jersey. His opponent will be the winner of the 125kg class at the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament on May 20-21. Steveson and his to-be-determined opponent will wrestle a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the Senior World Championships in Serbia in September.
Steveson, still only 23, evidently remains on good terms with WWE. He continues to have a profile page on the WWE’s website; wrestlers who have parted ways with the company typically have their profiles removed or placed on an “alumni” page. He had appeared on television several times but not in a match. Steveson told ESPN last year his training for professional wrestling was interrupted so he could have a procedure to correct a heart defect that had been present since birth.
Hall of Fame inductees
Dalen Wasmund, Greg Dravis and Blaine Dravis are among 11 new members of the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Dave Bartelma Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony was April 30 in Benson, Minnesota.
Wasmund, a high school coach at Apple Valley and Eagan for more than 40 years, was honored for his accomplishments as a wrestler and coach. He was a two-time state high school champion at Worthington, a Big Ten Conference champion at the University of Minnesota, a U.S. Olympic Festival gold medalist and two-time alternate for the U.S. Olympic team.
He joined the Apple Valley High School program as an assistant coach in 1982, then moved to Eagan in 1991 to start its wrestling program. In 2000, he returned to Apple Valley and has coached there since. He was the Eagles’ head coach from 2012-17, during which time the Eagles were 123-8-1 and won five state championships. Wasmund is a math teacher at Apple Valley High School.
Like Wasmund, Greg Dravis has a long record of service to School District 196 as a teacher and coach. He taught physical education at Scott Highlands Middle School and coached wrestling there as well as at several of District 196’s high schools. The wrestling coaches association named him state Assistant Coach of the Year in 2015.
Greg Dravis was 130-14-1 as a high school wrestler at Staples and was a member of two state championship teams. He also had three top-four individual finishes at state.
Dravis wrestled at Augustana College and the University of Minnesota-Morris, qualifying for multiple national tournaments and winning an NAIA national championship at 118 pounds.
Blaine Dravis, an Eagan resident, was on Staples teams that won state high school championships in 1980, 1981 and 1982. He won an individual state championship in 1982 and was a runner-up in 1980. He wrestled in college at Minnesota-Duluth, where he won three Northern Intercollegiate Conference championships and was a third-place finisher and All-American at the 1986 NAIA national tournament.
Greg and Blaine Dravis were inducted along with their brother Jeff. They wrestled at Staples for their father Don, a legendary Minnesota high school coach whose Staples teams won seven state championships and were runners-up four times. Don Dravis was inducted into the state coaches association hall in 1981.
Jeff Dravis was head coach at Staples-Motley for six years and currently is an assistant coach at Park Rapids High School.
Frazier closer to U.S. Open
University of St. Thomas golfer and Eastview High School graduate Will Frazier is one step closer to getting in the U.S. Open after advancing through local qualifying last week in Byron.
He shot 4-under-par 68 at the May 8 qualifier at Somerby Golf Club, finishing second in a 78-player field. He is one of four players to advance to the final qualifying stage. Final qualifying will take place over the next few weeks, including at 10 locations in the United States and Canada on June 5. Top finishers at the final qualifying sites advance to the U.S. Open June 15-18 in Los Angeles.
A number of local high school players tried their luck at the May 8 local qualifier including Farmington senior Kyler Schwamb, who shot 71 and was two strokes from advancing.
Owen Rexing, Frazier’s teammate at St. Thomas and a Rosemount High School graduate, shot even-par 72 at the local qualifier. Rexing was individual co-medalist at the 2022 state high school Class 2A tournament.
Lind to guide Beloit College swimming
Former Lakeville South high school swimmer Andrew Lind last week was named head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at Beloit College in Wisconsin.
Lind, who swam in college at Wisconsin-La Crosse, comes to Beloit from DePauw University, where he was assistant women’s swimming and diving coach. He also has been head coach of the Holmen (Wisconsin) High School boys and girls teams and senior elite spring coach for the Riptide Swim Club in Apple Valley.
“It has been my dream to be a collegiate head coach since my freshman year of college,” Lind said. “Both the Buccaneers swimming & diving program and the college itself have so much potential and I couldn’t be more excited to get started.”
As a senior at Lakeville South in 2017, Lind helped the Cougars place 11th in the Class AA meet and swam on two relays that earned state medals and All-State recognition.
