The Gable Steveson freestyle wrestling comeback tour had a blazing start at the U.S. Open Wrestling Championships, where he won all four of his matches in the 125-kilogram class by technical fall.

After winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and back-to-back NCAA championships in 2021 and 2022, Steveson appeared ready to launch the next phase of his life, which was a professional career with World Wrestling Entertainment. He signed a multi-year contract with the company in 2021 that allowed him to compete one more season with the University of Minnesota in 2021-22.

Tags

Load comments