Webster reached the round of 16 and St. Patrick made it to the quarterfinals in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C tournament that concluded last weekend in Faribault.
Webster and St. Patrick, both members of the DRS (Dakota, Rice, Scott) League, have a number of local players on their rosters, notably from Lakeville.
St. Patrick reached the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. Ryan Friedges’ two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Irish a 5-4 victory over Avon in a round-of-16 game Sept. 3 in Faribault. Former Lakeville North High School player Collin Denk pitched the first six innings for St. Patrick and another former North player, Kyle Rhodus, had three hits.
St. Patrick’s season ended with a 6-5 loss to the Delano Athletics in the quarterfinal round Sunday. Another Lakeville North alum, Zach Seurer, pitched the final 1.1 innings for St. Patrick.
Webster, a first-time state tournament qualifier, won its first two games before falling to the Watertown Red Devils 4-1 in a round-of-16 game Sept. 2 in Faribault. Former Lakeville North player and current Winona State University player Peter Tveite pitched the first seven innings for Webster. Current Lakeville North player William Wareham started at shortstop for Webster and had one of the Sox’s three hits.
The Nisswa Lightning defeated the Buckman Billygoats 12-2 in the Class C championship game Monday in Faribault. The 2023 state tournaments for Class B and Class C will be in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield.
Mid-Amateur mastery
Trent Peterson of Fountain Valley Golf Club continued his ownership of the Minnesota Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship last week, winning the event for the third year in a row and the fifth time overall.
Peterson now is tied with John Harris for the most Mid-Amateur victories in MGA history. According to the MGA, this year’s title is the 34th statewide amateur victory for Peterson since 2002. That includes being co-medalist at the 2005 state Class AA high school tournament, where he helped Eagan win the team championship.
Going into the final round of the 54-hole tournament with a two-stroke lead, Peterson shot 65 in the final round at Indian Hills Country Club to win by seven. He was 13 under over three rounds, two at Indian Hills and one at Forest Hills Country Club.
Earlier this summer, Peterson also won the Minnesota Public Golf Association’s Mid Public Links tournament at Cannon Golf Club. He defeated Apple Valley resident Justin Burleson on the first hole of a playoff.
