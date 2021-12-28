Three of the top contenders for the Class 3A, Section 2 wrestling championship finished in the top 25 at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament last weekend in Rochester.
Farmington placed 18th with 84.5 points for the highest finish among the four South Suburban Conference teams competing in the two-day event. Prior Lake (74 points) was 19th, Apple Valley (62.5) finished 23rd and Lakeville North (50.5) was 31st.
St. Michael-Albertville, currently ranked first in Class 3A, won the tournament by 22 points over Kasson-Mantorville, ranked second in Class 2A. Simley, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, finished third in Rochester.
The Minnesota Christmas Tournament is one of the biggest events of the high school wrestling regular season, bringing together highly ranked teams and wrestlers from all three of Minnesota’s enrollment classes as well as strong teams from other states. Thirty-six teams scored points in this year’s meet.
Farmington, Prior Lake, Apple Valley and Lakeville North all will compete in Class 3A, Section 2 in the postseason, in a section thrown wide open by Shakopee’s departure. The Sabers, who won the section four years in a row, were reassigned to Section 6.
Apple Valley, which last sent its team to the state tournament in 2017, is ranked sixth in Class 3A by theguillotine.com.
Farmington sophomore Cole Han-Lindemyer, a state individual runner-up last season, placed fifth at 182 pounds in the Christmas tourney. Tigers senior Andrew Keeler also finished fifth at heavyweight.
Davis Parrow, a Farmington eighth-grader, took seventh at 106.
Apple Valley’s top finisher was junior Austin Laudenbach, who was fifth at 113. Eagles senior Conner Elliott finished eighth at 220.
Lakeville North junior Zach Hanson was runner-up at 145. Hanson, a two-time state high school individual runner-up, reached the final before losing to Byron senior Maxwell Petersen 7-3. Petersen is ranked first in Class 2A at 145, while Hanson is ranked second in Class 3A at the same weight.
Recruiting update
Rosemount’s Leyton Simmering jumped at the chance to kick for a Power 5 conference football team. The night before the Division I football early signing period was to begin, Simmering committed to Kansas State. He signed with the Wildcats on Dec. 15, the first day of the early period.
As a senior Simmering made seven field goals in 10 attempts and punted for a 34.5-yard average, with 10 punts downed inside the opponents’ 20. He also was the starting goalkeeper for Rosemount’s Class 3A runner-up boys soccer team. He initially committed to North Dakota, a Football Championship Subdivision program.
Another local player signing during the early period was Farmington’s Rod Finley, who will join the University of St. Thomas, which will be entering its second year as an FCS program. Finley rushed for 1,226 yards and 20 touchdowns for a Tigers team that reached the Class 6A quarterfinals. Finley also played safety and made 65 tackles.
The Division I National Letter of Intent early signing period ended Dec. 17. Football players going to Division II schools can sign beginning Feb. 2, 2022. Players headed to Division I schools who did not sign during the early period can sign in February.
