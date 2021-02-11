Lakeville North junior Jore Volk, a state champion in 2020, is first in his weight class in the 2021 state Class 3A wrestling ranking released by theguillotine.com.
Volk, the state champ at 106 pounds last season, is 15-1 this season and ranked first at 120. And he’s not the only top-ranked Panthers wrestler - undefeated sophomore Zach Hanson is No. 1 at 126 after taking second in the state at 113 last season.
A number of South Suburban Conference wrestlers appeared in last week’s theguillotine.com rankings, including Apple Valley’s Austin Laudenbach (second at 106), Farmington’s Ryan Sullivan (ninth at 113), Farmington’s Chase Vought (10th at 160), Farmington’s Austin Hamel (seventh at 170), Farmington’s Parker Venz (third at 195), Farmington’s Andrew Keeler (sixth at 220), Eagan’s Diego Villeda (eighth at 285) and Eastview’s Kellen Stewart (10th at 285).
A couple of Eastview wrestlers could be on the verge of cracking the state rankings, including 182-pounder Nathan Langer, who is 13-0. The Lightning’s Connor Meixell is 11-1. Stewart has a 12-1 record.
Defending South Suburban Conference and state Class 3A champion Shakopee was first in last week’s Class 3A team rankings. The Sabers had six individuals ranked in the top 10 in their weight classes, including one at No. 1 and three at No. 2.
Hobey Baker nominees
Three players with local ties are among the initial 50 nominees for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top Division I college men’s hockey player in the country.
Making the top 50 as determined by a fan vote were Bemidji State goalie Zach Driscoll, an Eastview High School graduate; Minnesota Duluth forward Nick Swaney, a Lakeville South alumnus, and Minnesota State Mankato forward Cade Borchardt, a Burnsville graduate.
The list will be reduced to 10 later this season, with the winner chosen by a selection committee.
Driscoll has a 2.38 goals-against average in 13 games for Bemidji State. Swaney, who played on UMD’s 2018 NCAA championship team as a freshman, has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 19 games. Borchardt, a sophomore, has 16 points for Minnesota State.
