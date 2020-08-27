Fans won’t be permitted at regular-season meets
The South Suburban Conference has created a schedule of six regular-season boys and girls cross country meets, with social distancing protocol in place to satisfy Minnesota Department of Health requirements.
The first event was scheduled Thursday at Nicollet Middle School in Burnsville, with races starting at 9 a.m. Remaining SSC meets are:
• Friday, Sept. 4, at The Ponds, a city park in Prior Lake.
• Saturday, Sept. 12, at Shakopee Middle School.
• Friday, Sept. 18, at Steve Michaud Park in Lakeville.
• Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Dakota County Fairgrounds in Farmington.
• Saturday, Oct. 10, at Eagan High School.
All meets are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. They will not follow the format to which fans have become accustomed – starting with fans not being allowed at the meets. Thursday’s meet in Burnsville will be broadcast by Burnsville Community Television.
Also, all 10 South Suburban schools will not be at the meets at the same time. Minnesota State High School League rules for 2020 limit cross country meets to two or three schools. In order to comply, the conference essentially has to hold four separate meets each day – two meets involving three schools and the other two involving two schools. Teams will have to leave the meet site after competing.
The MSHSL is allowing schools to compete in as many as seven regular-season meets, meaning the South Suburban has room to add one more, possibly the last week of September. The Oct. 10 meet at Eagan High School will be the conference championships, with the format to be determined.
Format for cross country postseason competition has not yet been announced, although the MSHSL set an Oct. 31 date for ending the season.
New LSHS swim coaches
Lakeville South High School goes into the girls swimming and diving season with new head coaches. Madison McBride and Tim Mitchell, who previously have served as assistant coaches, were named co-head coaches earlier this month. They succeed Rick Ringeisen, who founded the Lakeville South girls and boys swimming programs when the high school opened in 2005.
McBride was a six-year varsity swimmer at Lakeville South who since has returned to the school as a geography and history teacher. She was a team captain and state meet competitor in her senior year at Lakeville South. McBride swam at Carleton College, where she also was a team captain.
Mitchell was a six-year swimmer at Lakeville North, where he earned multiple All-Conference and All-State awards. He was a Panthers captain as a senior and went on to swim in college at Valparaiso University. Mitchell also is a coach for the South Metro Storm Swim Club.
“We are fortunate to have two great coaches and people like coach McBride and coach Mitchell serve as co-head coaches of our program,” Lakeville South activities director Tom Dasovich said. “We are excited to see them build upon and continue the tremendous legacy of success and care for student athletes that coach Rick Ringeisen has built.”
