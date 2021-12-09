Notebook: South’s Hansen is Gatorade Player of Year

Running back Carson Hansen of Class 6A champion Lakeville North this week was named 2021-22 Gatorade Minnesota Football Player of the Year.
Hansen, a junior, is the first Lakeville South player to receive the award, and he’s now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. It is open to players at any grade level.
Hansen rushed for 2,012 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Cougars, who went 13-0. He averaged 12 yards per carry. Hansen also caught four touchdown passes and scored 10 touchdowns in five postseason games.
Previous winners of the Gatorade Minnesota award include Trey Feeney of Moorhead, who won last year; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, who was honored in 2019 while at Minnehaha Academy; and Jason Williamson of Owatonna, who won the award twice and later played for the University of Minnesota.
Next season, Hansen has an opportunity to be a rare two-time winner of the Gatorade award. He’s also expected to be a leading candidate for the Mr. Football award, for which Minnesota high school seniors are eligible. Holy Angels running back/safety Emmett Johnson won the 2021 Mr. Football award.
Time is on their side
For basketball players and coaches, the biggest news coming out of the Dec. 2 Minnesota State High School League board of directors meeting was approval of a shot clock.
A 35-second shot clock will be used for varsity games beginning in the 2023-24 season. That will give member schools time to purchase and install clocks. According to the MSHSL, 19 percent of the schools that responded to the organization’s request for feedback already had them installed, and 75 percent of those responding supported their use. Cost per high school was estimated at $3,700.
In May, the National Federation of State High School Associations permitted individual state associations to approve shots clocks after a proposal to make it a national rule failed.
Currently, shot clocks can be used at Minnesota non-conference and invitational tournament games if the venue has them, and both schools and the assigned officials agree to use them. Shot clocks are often used during high school games at college arenas, such as the recent Pat Paterson Invitational girls tournament at Hamline University. They’re not allowed for conference and playoff games for two more seasons.
Basketball tourneys to Williams Arena?
Target Center, the traditional home of the state high school boys and girls basketball tournaments, is likely to be unavailable for most if not all of both tournaments in 2022 because of schedule conflicts.
The conflicts include several Timberwolves home games as well as preparations for the NCAA Women’s Final Four scheduled April 1 and 3. The girls state tourney, scheduled March 16-19, already has been moved to Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota as well as Concordia University in St. Paul. In previous years Concordia has been host of consolation and third-place games.
Location of the boys tournament March 21-26 is still listed as “to be determined,” Target Center could hold quarterfinal games March 22, but the arena would not be available after that. MSHSL officials said they’re talking with the University of Minnesota about moving boys basketball championship games to Williams Arena.
