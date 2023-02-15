Lakeville South overcame a two-goal deficit in the first period to defeat Rosemount 6-4 on Tuesday and clinch its fourth consecutive South Suburban Conference boys hockey championship.
Senior forward Tate Pritchard sparked the rally, scoring three times in a four-goal outburst in the second period. Pritchard had 22 goals and 45 points this season, leading Lakeville South in both categories.
John Novak, Aidan Willis and Jack Ohlund also scored for Lakeville South, with Ohlund’s goal coming with 30 second remaining after Rosemount pulled its goalie.
Lakeville South is 12-1 in SSC games with two remaining. The Cougars, 17-5-1 overall, are expected to receive the No. 1 seed for the Section 1AA playoffs that begin next week. South has won the last four Section 1AA titles.
Rosemount (10-4-1, 12-10-1) is one point ahead of Shakopee for second place in the SSC. Each team has one conference game remaining.
Caden Hegarty, Jake Toll, Jackson Ganser and Luca Salak scored for Rosemount in the Lakeville South game.
Playoff sleeper?
Rosemount is not likely to get a lot of attention when favorites to reach the state boys hockey tournament are discussed. But it might be a mistake to overlook the Irish, who are above .500 despite playing one of the state’s toughest schedules.
The unranked Irish split two games with South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South, handing the Cougars their only conference loss. They also split with Shakopee, ranked 14th in Class AA, and swept two games from Eastview, a Section 3 rival. Rosemount has played the No. 1-ranked team in Class AA (Minnetonka) and the second-ranked team in Class A (Hermantown), losing in overtime to each. They Irish have a chance to pad their resume in a non-conference game against 12th-ranked White Bear Lake on Thursday at Rosemount Arena.
Irish coach Ricky Saintey said he has coached teams with more talent, but few with the discipline of this year’s team. He said he believes the Irish have a strong argument to be seeded possibly as high as second in the upcoming Section 3AA playoffs, where No. 9-ranked St. Thomas Academy, No. 11 Cretin-Derham Hall and Eastview are other top contenders.
Clemons’ 200th victory
The Lakeville North girls basketball team’s 51-41 victory over Eastview on Tuesday was the 200th of Shelly Clemons’ coaching career.
Clemons took over as Lakeville North’s head coach in the 2013-14 season after previously being a player and assistant coach in the program. She led the Panthers to the state tournament in seven of her first nine seasons. Clemons also was an assistant coach for the Panthers’ 2010 Class 4A championship team. She played on Lakeville High School’s state championship teams in 2001 and 2002 as well as its state runner-up in 2004.
Lakeville North is 12-1 in the South Suburban Conference following Tuesday’s victory and holds a three-game lead over second-place Rosemount.
