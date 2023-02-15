Lakeville South overcame a two-goal deficit in the first period to defeat Rosemount 6-4 on Tuesday and clinch its fourth consecutive South Suburban Conference boys hockey championship.

Senior forward Tate Pritchard sparked the rally, scoring three times in a four-goal outburst in the second period. Pritchard had 22 goals and 45 points this season, leading Lakeville South in both categories.

