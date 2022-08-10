Notebook: Smith turns pro to advance Olympic swim campaign

Three-time Olympic swimming medalist Regan Smith of Lakeville has turned professional and will skip her final three collegiate seasons at Stanford University. She will train full-time in Tempe, Arizona, in preparation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Regan Smith now is laser-focused on the 2024 Olympics after the Lakeville native announced Tuesday she will forgo her final three years of collegiate swimming at Stanford University and turn professional.

Smith, who won three medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, has retained an agent and will move to Tempe, Arizona, to train with a pro group coached by Bob Bowman, who’s best known in swimming circles as the coach of 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps. Bowman also is head coach of the men’s and women’s teams at Arizona State University.

Tags

Load comments