The University of Minnesota football team’s trip to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month returns Farmington’s Matt Simon to a role where he has had success.
For the second time, the Gophers’ co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach will call plays in a bowl game. He last did so Jan. 1, 2020, when the Gophers gained 494 yards in a 31-24 victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.
Since then Simon has served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, but the other offensive coordinator, Mike Sanford, called plays. The Gophers dismissed Sanford after the end of the 2021 regular season, turning to Simon to be the play-caller in the bowl game.
Things have come full-circle on the Minnesota offensive coaching staff. Simon got the opportunity to call plays against Auburn in the Outback Bowl because former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca had left for a job at Penn State. Minnesota rehired Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last week.
During the 2021 regular season, Ciarrocca was an offensive analyst at West Virginia, which is Minnesota’s opponent in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The two schools agreed it would be awkward for Ciarrocca to coach for Minnesota in the bowl game, so he’s sitting it out and Simon will be the Gophers’ offensive coordinator.
Minnesota (8-4) and West Virginia (6-6) kick off the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite.
Simon’s role following the Guaranteed Rate Bowl hasn’t been announced. He came to Minnesota as wide receivers coach in 2017, added passing game coordinator to his duties in 2019 and was named co-offensive coordinator in 2020. He helped develop two former Gophers receivers currently in the NFL – Tyler Johnson (Tampa Bay) and Rashod Bateman (Baltimore).
A three-sport athlete at Farmington High School, Simon played wide receiver and safety in football, catching 13 touchdown passes as a senior. He helped the Tigers reach the state playoffs in 2002 and 2003. He turned down a walk-on offer at Minnesota to take an athletic scholarship at Northern Illinois, where current Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck was Simon’s position coach. He signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent but did not appear in an NFL game.
Simon then started his coaching career. Before being hired at Minnesota he coached wide receivers at Western Michigan for four seasons.
Bison march with Minnesotans
Three players who were key factors in Lakeville North’s 2018 state Class 6A football championship are chasing another title, this time in college.
Eli Mostaert, Will Mostaert and RaJa Nelson all are seeing playing time at North Dakota State, which has reached the semifinals of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Bison (12-1) play host to James Madison at 8:15 p.m. Friday in Fargo, N.D., with the winner advancing to the championship game Jan. 8.
Eli Mostaert, a sophomore defensive tackle, hasn’t started a game but still has been a big part of the Bison defense with 38 tackles, 10 tackles for losses and 7.5 sacks. Will Mostaert, Eli’s brother and a sophomore defensive end, has 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Nelson, also a sophomore, is a wide receiver and kick returner. He has 11 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown and has returned 10 kickoffs for a 23.5-yard average.
In Lakeville North’s undefeated state championship season of 2018, the Mostaert brothers anchored the defensive line. Nelson was an all-purpose player as the Panthers’ leading receiver and second-leading rusher. He also intercepted four passes.
Also on the NDSU roster are true freshman receiver Eli Green of Farmington High School and redshirt freshman kicker Nathan Whiting of Rosemount High. Neither has appeared in a game this season.
Granato back in Minnesota
Thursday will be the first time Don Granato has coached a hockey game in Minnesota since being chosen to lead the Buffalo Sabres in March 2021. The Sabres will play the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.
Granato, who played for Burnsville High School’s 1985 state championship team, compiled a lengthy coaching resume before taking over as the Sabres’ interim head coach in the middle of last season. The “interim” portion of the title was removed last summer.
Granato is charged with pulling the Sabres out of what seems like an endless rebuilding phase. Buffalo hasn’t been in the NHL playoffs in 10 years. The Sabres were 9-16-3 for the portion of the 2021 season when Granato was head coach, but ownership saw enough progress from the younger players to bring the coach back this season. Buffalo, however, has struggled this season with an 8-15-4 record.
He has coached at several stops in junior, college, pro and international hockey. Granato also spent five years as a head coach in the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was an assistant coach for the U.S. in the 2015 World Junior Championships, working with head coach and former Burnsville High teammate Mark Osiecki.
Granato and Osiecki helped lead Burnsville to a 24-1-1 record in the 1984-85 season and a 4-3 victory over Hill-Murray in the state championship game.
