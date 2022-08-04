Notebook: Schedule conflict pushes Prep Bowl back one week

MSHSL football championship games will be Dec. 2-3
The tradition of Minnesota high school football championships being decided on Thanksgiving weekend is on hold this year because of a schedule conflict.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League Executive Committee voted to move the Prep Bowl to Dec. 2-3, the weekend following Thanksgiving weekend.
The MSHSL had little choice if it wanted to hold its championship games at U.S. Bank Stadium. The obstacle this year is a Vikings home game against New England on Thanksgiving night – the first Thanksgiving home game in Vikings history. NBC, which will broadcast the game, isn’t expected to have its equipment cleared out of the stadium until sometime the following afternoon. In years past, the first Prep Bowl game started in the morning of the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Moving the two-day Prep Bowl to Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend isn’t possible because of an MSHSL bylaw prohibiting games on Sundays. Thus, the decision to move it back one week.
“We are excited for our partner, the Minnesota Vikings, and for the state of Minnesota, to have an opportunity to host a rare Thanksgiving evening game,” said Bob Madison, the MSHSL associate director who oversees football. “Along with our partner, U.S. Bank Stadium, we look forward to hosting this year’s Prep Bowl and making it the best possible experience for our student-athletes and their school communities.”
The remainder of the Minnesota high school football schedule remains unchanged. Practices begin Monday, Aug. 15, and most teams will play their first games Sept. 1 or 2. Teams that advance to the Prep Bowl will have a two-week break between the semifinal and championship games.
Although most Prep Bowls have been on Thanksgiving weekend since the Metrodome opened in 1982, there is precedent for moving the dates. In 2014 and 2015, the championship games were shifted to mid-November because they were held outdoors at TCF Bank Stadium (now Huntington Bank Stadium) in the interim between the Metrodome’s demolition and U.S. Bank Stadium’s completion.
Amateur baseball playoffs
The Burnsville Bobcats and Eagan Bandits will play for berths in the state Class B amateur baseball tournament Friday night.
The Bobcats and Bandits are 1-1 in the River Valley League East (Section 3B) playoffs. They play elimination-bracket games Friday, with a loss ending their season but a victory sending them to the state tournament that begins Aug. 19. Faribault, Dundas and Miesville are holding the 2022 Class B and C tournaments.
Burnsville lost to defending state champion Chanhassen 8-7 in a second-round game Tuesday and is waiting for the winner of Wednesday’s elimination game between Prior Lake and Victoria. Burnsville’s game Friday will be at Alimagnet Park if Prior Lake is the opponent, otherwise the Bobcats will be on the road.
The Bobcats, seeded sixth in the section, outslugged third-seeded Young America 21-11 in the opening round Sunday.
Eagan lost to No. 1-seeded Chaska 4-0 on Thursday and will face Young America or Shakopee for a place in the state tournament. The Bandits will be at home if Shakopee is the opponent.
Eric Peterson homered in Eagan’s 6-5 opening-round victory over Victoria on Sunday.
Four Section 3B teams will advance to the state tournament. Chaska and Chanhassen already have earned two of those spots. Although the remaining two state qualifiers will be determined this week, the section tourney continues next week to decide a champion and determine seeding for the state tournament.
New Market is the third seed and Elko the fifth seed in the Section 1B playoffs that begin Friday. Three best-of-three series will be held. On Friday, New Market plays at Dundas and Elko is at Rochester, with both games starting at 8 p.m. No. 1-seeded Miesville plays host to Hampton.
The three series continue Sunday, Aug. 7, with New Market, Elko and Hampton at home for 2 p.m. games. Third games, if necessary, will be Aug. 9.
Section 1B series winners advance to the state tournament. The series losers play in the “redemption round” Aug. 12 and 14 to determine the section’s fourth seed at state.
