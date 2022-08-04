Notebook: Schedule conflict pushes Prep Bowl back one week

Lakeville South players celebrate after defeating Maple Grove in the state Class 6A football championship game in Nov. 2021. The Prep Bowl returns to U.S. Bank Stadium this year but will be a week later than usual.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

MSHSL football championship games will be Dec. 2-3

The tradition of Minnesota high school football championships being decided on Thanksgiving weekend is on hold this year because of a schedule conflict.

