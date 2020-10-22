Rosemount forward Kenzie Jacobson is one of five finalists for the Class AA Ms. Soccer award, with the winner to be announced Oct. 31.
Jacobson is the leading scorer for the No. 2-ranked Irish, who were unbeaten going into their Section 3AA semifinal game against Hastings on Wednesday. She had 15 goals and five assists in Rosemount’s first 12 games. Last year Jacobson had 22 goals and seven assists for a Rosemount team that finished third in the state Class AA tournament.
Other Class AA Ms. Soccer finalists are Chloe Olson of Minneapolis South, Khyah Harper of Centennial, Lexi Huber of Stillwater and Olivia Watson of Moorhead.
A South Suburban Conference player, Zachary Susee of Shakopee, is among finalists for the Class AA Mr. Soccer award. Other finalists are Assem Elsayad of St. Paul Central, Dylan Olson of Minnetonka, Ramzi Ouro-Akondo of Minneapolis Southwest and Will Heinen of Shakopee.
Jackson steps down at Shakopee
Jim Jackson, who led Apple Valley High School wrestling teams to 14 state championships and coached Shakopee’s 2019 and 2020 state Class 3A champions, announced his retirement from coaching on Monday.
According to a story on the Shakopee Public Schools website, Jackson started a new job in the private sector in September with the intention of continuing as the Sabers’ wrestling coach. However, he said found the dual role too time-consuming and announced his retirement from coaching.
Jackson was a wrestling coach at Apple Valley for 32 years and was the Eagles’ head coach from 1995 to 2012. He then stepped down, citing family reasons. Jackson returned to high school coaching in 2014-15 as an assistant at Eden Prairie before taking the Shakopee job and leading the Sabers for five years.
Marcus LeVesseur, an assistant coach at Shakopee the last five years, becomes the team’s interim head coach. LeVesseur was a four-time state high school champion at Minneapolis Roosevelt and a four-time NCAA Division III champion at Augsburg University.
Doeden wins in Florida
Former Lakeville South High School golfer and hockey player Justin Doeden earned his biggest check as a professional golfer when he won an event on the PGA Tour’s LocaliQ Series earlier this month.
Doeden shot 67 in each round of the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Weston, Florida, finishing with 15-under 201, winning the event by two strokes and earning $20,000. He also earned $2,500 for finishing second in point standings based on performances at LocaliQ Series tournaments in Florida.
The LocaliQ Series is a circuit of American-based events running from August to November. The PGA Tour put it together this year when it became clear the pandemic would prevent satellite tours in Canada, China and Latin America from happening. Doeden had competed on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada.
The victory assured Doeden a spot in the LocaliQ Series championship to be held Nov. 17-20 in Duluth, Georgia.
He played golf for two seasons at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee before transferring to the University of Minnesota for his final two seasons. Doeden played in the NCAA Regionals in spring 2017 as a senior and turned professional later that year. He played in his first PGA Tour event in Puerto Rico in February 2020.
