Notebook: Regan Smith progressing in her Olympic campaign

Lakeville’s Regan Smith continued her push toward a U.S. Olympic team berth by winning two races and finishing second in two others at the TYR Pro Swim Series last weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.
In addition to sharpening up things in her specialty races – the women’s 100- and 200-meter backstroke – Smith is becoming a U.S. team contender in the butterfly. At last weekend’s meet Smith won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and finished second in the 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke.
Smith remains the world record holder in the 100 and 200 backstroke, marks she set at the world championships in 2019 in South Korea.
On Sunday, Smith won the 100 backstroke in 58.77 seconds. Taking second was Phobe Bacon, who earlier in the weekend edged Smith in the 200 backstroke.
Smith had said last weekend’s meet was a step in the process of preparing for the U.S. Olympic Trials. After Sunday’s 100 backstroke, she said “I think I’m definitely making my way and am getting ready for Trials, so this meet has been good for my confidence.”
She started the weekend with second place in the 200 butterfly in 2 minutes, 7.59 seconds. Last Friday she took the 100 butterfly in 57.68, seven hundredths of a second ahead of Kelsi Dahlia. Smith was runner-up to Bacon in the 200 backstroke in 2:06.90.
When in the Twin Cities, Smith trains with the Riptide Swim Team at Blueline Aquatic Center in Apple Valley. In March, Smith set a U.S. record of 49.16 seconds in the short-course 100 backstroke during a meet at the University of Minnesota.
(“Short course” refers mainly to indoor pools of 25 yards or meters. “Long course” pools are 50 meters. Swimmers usually have faster times in short-course races because of the additional turns.)
The U.S. Olympic Trials are scheduled to be held in two “waves” next month in Omaha, Nebraska, with qualifiers advancing to the 2021 Summer Olympics beginning July 23 in Tokyo.
Spring tourney plans take shape
The Minnesota State High School League is putting plans for spring state tournaments in place. This year most of them will happen in mid-June and a majority of the sites already have been announced.
The MSHSL recently announced the first two rounds of the state Class 4A baseball tournament will be June 15-16 at Chaska Athletic Park. All South Suburban Conference schools are in Class 4A for baseball. Championships games in all four classes will be played as a quadruple-header at Target Field on June 18.
State track and field will move this year to St. Michael-Albertville High School and will take place over three days (June 17-19). The state softball tourney returns to its traditional site at Caswell Park in North Mankato (June 15-16). Class 3A golf will be back at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, also June 15-16. The state clay target tourney is June 25 at Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
As of Tuesday the MSHSL had not announced a site for the Class AA boys tennis tournament scheduled to be played June 8-11, or if it would be played outdoors or indoors. The Class A tennis tournament will be at St. Cloud Tech High School.
The MSHSL also has not confirmed the location of the state boys and girls lacrosse tournaments, although Rosemount High School’s lacrosse program announced last week Irish Stadium would be a host site, with games scheduled for June 15, 17 and 19. In past years the high school league has used two high schools to hold the lacrosse tournaments; as yet there is no word as to whether a second site would be used this year.
District football shakeup
Alignments for Class 6A football districts were released recently, and the new groupings raised some eyebrows.
The new arrangement for 30 metro-area Class 6A programs creates two districts, called Metro Gold and Metro Maroon. What attracted the attention of some coaches was a perceived imbalance that saw programs with the most recent success assigned to the Metro Gold, whereas programs that have struggled of late went to the Metro Maroon.
Of the 10 teams that played in a Class 6A section championship game last fall before the pandemic called a temporary halt to youth sports, eight of them – including all five winners – were assigned to the Metro Gold. That group doesn’t include Farmington and Totino-Grace, who were to play in another section championship game but had it called off because of COVID-19 issues in the Totino-Grace program. Both of those schools also will be in the Metro Gold.
The new alignment places Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rosemount, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Eden Prairie and Edina in the Metro Gold South subdistrict. A Metro Gold North group includes programs such as Wazyata, Maple Grove, Champlin Park and St. Michael-Albertville. Teams would play six of their eight regular-season games within their subdistrict, along with two “crossover” games against teams from the other Metro district.
The Metro Maroon South subdistrict has Burnsville, Eagan and Eastview joining East Ridge, Hopkins, Park of Cottage Grove and Woodbury. Of that group, only East Ridge reached a Class 6A section championship game last fall (Park was in Class 5A but will move up to 6A in 2021).
While some coaches have questioned the wisdom of loading most of the recently successful programs into two subdistricts, the arrangement might benefit teams such as Eagan, which is trying to rebuild after a series of lean seasons.
“Honestly, I was good with whatever was decided,” Eagan coach Nick Johnson said in a email. “I think the Maroon district will give us a chance to play some teams we don’t normally get to, while still getting to play some familiar teams like Burnsville and Eastview. I believe we are playing some of the best teams from the eastern section. I think the key was playing the two crossover games with the Gold district. I know that seeding for sections will be a challenge and hopefully that will help.
“All in all I am thankful we are getting a schedule and happy to be playing football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.