Notebook: Past and present Rosemount track coaches honored

Two generations of Rosemount coaches were honored at the Minnesota High School Track and Field Coaches Association banquet Jan. 21.
Mary Eigner, who coached the Rosemount High School girls team from 1977 to 2005, is a 2021 inductee into the association’s hall of fame. The organization didn’t hold a banquet last year because of the pandemic, so Eigner and fellow 2021 inductee Ross Fleming of Mounds View were honored at the 2022 banquet, as was 2022 honoree Verdon Hasleiet of Elgin-Millville. Hasleiet was inducted posthumously following his death in November 2021.
The association’s hall of fame also includes local coaches such as Bud Bjornaraa and Geri Dirth, both of Apple Valley High School, and Burnsville High’s Dave Griffith.
Eigner took over a Rosemount girls track and field program that had started just six years earlier. What’s more, the Irish lost a number of athletes to the new high school in the district, Apple Valley, which opened in 1976.
She still built the Irish into a state power. Rosemount won the state Class AA championship in 1984 and finished second in the Minnesota State High School League and state True Team meets in 1987. Her teams won five Missota Conference championships and five Section 1AA titles. Eigner coached six individual state champions, 25 individual place-winners, three state relay champions and 11 state relay place winners.
The tradition of success continues today with current Rosemount girls coach Sara Hatleli, who was named 2021 state Class AA Coach of the Year. Her husband Jay, the Rosemount boys head coach, also received a Class AA Coach of the Year award.
The Hatlelis were clear choices for the awards as their teams won South Suburban Conference, Section 1AA, state True Team and MSHSL Class AA championships in 2021. Sara Hatleli also led Rosemount to the 2019 state Class AA title, making the Irish two-time defending state champions because no state meet was held in 2020. Jay Hatleli’s Rosemount boys team also won an MSHSL championship in 2008 and was a close second to Hopkins in the 2019 Class AA meet.
Jay Hatleli’s father Tom, a former coach at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, was inducted into the coaches association Hall of Fame in 2012. Tom Hatleli is now an assistant coach at Rosemount.
More achievements for Dreier
Mike Dreier was inducted into the Burnsville High School Hall of Fame in 2015 and continues to collect accolades and achievements.
On Jan. 28, Dreier became the second Minnesota high school basketball coach to reach 1,000 victories when his New London-Spicer girls team defeated Watertown-Mayer 60-36. The number now is 1,002 after the Wildcats defeated St. Clair on Jan. 29 and Rockford on Monday.
The all-time state record in boys or girls basketball is 1,012 victories by legendary Chisholm boys coach Bob McDonald, who retired in 2014. That total could be within reach for Dreier this year if NLS reaches the state tournament, something Wildcats teams have done regularly. Dreier, who has coached at New London-Spicer since 1977, has led 19 teams to the state tournament, two of which won state championships. Six NLS teams have been state runners-up. The 2021 New London-Spicer team reached the Class 2A semifinals, where its loss to Providence Academy was the only defeat in a 22-1 season.
Dreier, who graduated from Burnsville High School in 1969, was a three-sport athlete and was named all-conference in basketball in his senior year. After graduating from Hamline University, he went to New London-Spicer and started building a record that will be difficult to match. Dreier became the state’s winningest high school girls basketball coach in 1995 and is likely to hold the top spot for a while; the next active coach on the career victories list is more than 300 behind.
Stopped short of Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams’ fourth-quarter rally Sunday denied a former Rosemount High School player a chance to be in his second Super Bowl.
Tom Compton, a nine-year NFL veteran, started at right offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Rams 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers led 17-7 in the fourth quarter before the Rams rallied.
Compton played in all 17 of the 49ers’ regular-season games as well as their three playoff games. He moved into the starting lineup in Week 12 against one of Compton’s former teams – the Vikings, for whom he played in 2018. He also played for Washington, Atlanta, Chicago and the New York Jets before signing with San Francisco before the 2020 season.
Compton (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) ranked 16th among 83 offensive tackles graded by Pro Football Focus in the 2021 season. He allowed just four sacks and was called for only two penalties.
After graduating from Rosemount High – and helping the Irish reach the state football semifinals in 2006 – Compton, 32, played at the University of South Dakota and became the first player from that school selected in the NFL Draft. Washington picked him in the sixth round.
For much of his career he was viewed as a swingman, capable of playing guard or tackle. While with the Vikings in 2018, Compton said he believed that versatility helped prolong his career. But he now appears to have settled in at right tackle for San Francisco.
Had the 49ers won Sunday, Compton would have had another chance for a Super Bowl ring. He was a backup offensive lineman for the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons in 2016. The Falcons led New England 28-3 in the third quarter of the Super Bowl before the Patriots came back to win 34-28 in overtime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.