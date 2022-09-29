The basketball pipeline from Lakeville North High School to the University of Wisconsin remains open as North senior Nolan Winter announced his commitment to the Badgers last week.

Winter, ranked as the No. 2 Minnesota recruit in the class of 2023, is a 6-foot-10 forward who led the Panthers in scoring last season and is regarded as a strong three-point shooter. Last year he averaged 17.5 points for a Lakeville North team that went 19-9.

