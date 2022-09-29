The basketball pipeline from Lakeville North High School to the University of Wisconsin remains open as North senior Nolan Winter announced his commitment to the Badgers last week.
Winter, ranked as the No. 2 Minnesota recruit in the class of 2023, is a 6-foot-10 forward who led the Panthers in scoring last season and is regarded as a strong three-point shooter. Last year he averaged 17.5 points for a Lakeville North team that went 19-9.
Other Division I teams to offer Winter a scholarship included Minnesota, Oregon State, Stanford, St. Thomas and Xavier. Winter’s parents attended Minnesota and his father Trevor played center for the Gophers in the 1990s. Trevor Winter was a traditional low-post center for the Gophers, while his son projects as what is now referred to as a “stretch-4,” a power forward with three-point shooting range.
Wisconsin has had considerable success recruiting Minnesota high school players in the past dozen years and has strong ties to Lakeville North High School. Former Panthers Nathan Reuvers and Tyler Wahl also signed with the Badgers. Reuvers is playing professionally in Europe after completing his Wisconsin career, while Wahl will be a senior with the Badgers in 2022-23.
Wahl is one of two Minnesota players currently on the Wisconsin roster, the other being Steven Crowl, a forward and former Eastview High School player.
Wisconsin also is interested in Lakeville North junior forward Jack Robison – and the interest appears to be mutual, as Robison is expected to make an official visit in October. He has made an unofficial visit to Nebraska, and Minnesota, Iowa and Northern Iowa are among other schools reported to have expressed interest. Robinson averaged 16.8 points for Lakeville North last season and led the Panthers in three-point percentage.
Erdmann leads (Vienna) Vikings to championship
Former Rosemount High School and St. John’s University quarterback Jackson Erdmann has been with two teams called the Vikings.
He has worked out with the Vikings most people know about – the Minnesota version. But last weekend, he helped his current Vikings team win a championship.
Erdmann is the quarterback of the Vienna Vikings of the European League of Football, which defeated the Hamburg Sea Devils 27-15 on Sunday in the league’s championship game. He completed 20 of 25 passes for 251 yards.
His parents, Jeff and Ruth, were in the stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria, for the championship game. They took a flight on Sept. 23 – the day after Jeff Erdmann’s Rosemount High School team defeated No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie 14-7 – and returned to Minnesota on Monday. This was Jackson Erdmann’s first season in the European League of Football. In 2021, he played in Fan-Controlled-Football, an indoor league. He also has worked out with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.
Jackson Erdmann helped Rosemount High teams reach the state playoffs three consecutive years, including a Prep Bowl appearance in 2013. After one year at Penn State he transferred to St. John’s, where he passed for 11,888 yards and 142 touchdowns. He won the Gagliardi Trophy in 2018 as the most outstanding player in NCAA Division III and was a finalist for the same award in 2019.
Eagle Invitational volleyball
Marshall is defending state Class 3A volleyball champion and ranked first in the class this season. Last weekend, the Tigers might have proven themselves to be the top Minnesota team in any enrollment class.
Marshall won the championship at the 45th Eagle Invitational volleyball tournament at Apple Valley High School, which traditionally draws a power-packed class. Seven of the top 10 schools in the Class 4A rankings played in the tournament, including two-time defending large-school champion Wayzata.
Fifteen of the 16 teams in the Eagle Invitational field were Class 4A schools. The exception was Marshall, which defeated Minnetonka, Northfield, Champlin Park and Lakeville North – all in straight sets – on its way to the championship. Northfield was ranked first in Class 4A when the tournament took place. Marshall defeated Lakeville North 25-17, 25-19 in the final.
The Eagle Invitational results caused some shakeup in the Class 4A rankings. Wayzata, despite finishing fifth in the tournament, replaced Northfield as the No. 1-ranked team. Northfield dropped to third, with Lakeville North moving up one spot to second.
Lakeville North defeated Moorhead, Eagan and Lakeville South in earlier rounds of the Eagle Invitational. Lakeville South defeated Stillwater in the first round and beat Wayzata in three sets before losing to North and Champlin Park and eventually finishing fourth. The Cougars are ranked sixth in Class 4A.
Eagan returned to the Class 4A top 10 at No. 10 despite losing three of four matches at the Apple Valley tournament. The Wildcats topped seventh-ranked Chaska in the first round before losing to Lakeville North, Wayzata and Northfield in their final three matches.
Tournament host Apple Valley went 0-4, losing in straight sets to Northfield, Minnetonka and Moorhead and falling in three sets to Bloomington Jefferson (all tournament matches were best-of-three sets).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.