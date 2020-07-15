Notebook: Outlook for fall sports turns murky

DCTC moves volleyball, soccer to spring; MSHSL to consider options
The National Junior College Athletic Association’s decision Monday to shift “close-contact” fall sports to the spring of 2021 affects Dakota County Technical College, which saw its entire fall sports schedule postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DCTC fall sports are volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer. All three will move to the spring. Junior colleges that have football programs also had their season switched to spring 2021. The NJCAA will conduct cross country and women’s tennis seasons this fall.
DCTC is looking into ways for fall sports athletes to safely hold practices and scrimmages in the fall while preparing for spring. Currently, its teams are holding virtual meetings.
“Our coaches and Student Affairs leaders have been following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) in determining how to support our athletes while ensuring rigorous safety protocols are in place,” DCTC president Michael Berndt said in a news release.
The start of NJCAA winter sports seasons also will be delayed until January. The only DCTC sport affected by the winter schedule change is men’s basketball. The Rosemount-based college offers baseball and softball in the spring.
The decision was not a surprise, given recent moves by individual colleges and college conferences to cancel or postpone fall sports. Last week the Minnesota College Athletic Conference, an association of 24 two-year colleges in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota, canceled fall seasons for football, soccer and volleyball. The conference said it would consider moving those sports to the spring.
Dakota County Technical College is not a member of the MCAC but plays non-conference games against some of its schools.
Two Division I conferences, the Patriot League and Ivy League, have canceled all fall sports. Army and Navy, which are Patriot League members, were exempted from that decision. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced their members would play conference-only schedules for fall sports, assuming fall sports are allowed in 2020.
Locally, Carleton College announced last week it was canceling all fall sports for 2020. The school is a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which has not yet decided on the future of fall sports.
MSHSL planning for 2020-21
The Minnesota State High School League is still planning to start fall sports practices Aug. 17 but is preparing for the possibility of massive changes to the organization’s structure and finances.
At a virtual meeting Tuesday, the MSHSL board of directors created a Return to Participation Task Force, which will review options for the 2020-21 school year based on return-to-school models that are expected to be announced by the state the week of July 27.
State officials closed schools in March because of the pandemic, and they remained closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year in favor of distance learning. Winter sports that weren’t already completed were canceled, and the spring sports season was called off as well.
It appears unlikely fall sports would be held if distance learning is mandated for fall 2020. One question is, what would become of fall activities if the state adopts a hybrid plan of some distance learning and some in-school sessions? That’s an issue the task force is expected to consider. Other options include shortening fall seasons and/or moving some fall sports to the spring.
Canceling sports could create a bleak financial picture for the high school league. The MSHSL board was told at Tuesday’s meeting if all 2020-21 state tournaments were held there would be a projected a budget surplus of slightly more than $800,000. If fall activities are canceled, it turns into a projected deficit of $466,000. If fall and winter activities are not held, the MSHSL could go $3.2 million in the red.
That’s why another task force was created to study MSHSL finances. About 80 percent of the organization’s revenue comes from state tournament ticket sales, sponsorships and television contracts. It’s believed the MSHSL will consider shifting more costs to schools in the form of higher membership fees, which could lead to increased activity fees at individual schools.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the MSHSL board voted to discontinue two positions in the league office. Its communications committee has recommended discontinuing printed state tournament programs in favor of an all-digital format, which is estimated to save at least $170,000 a year. The MSHSL board is expected to consider that at its next meeting Aug. 4.
Still on: NAFA softball
Now for an event that is expected to happen – the North American Fastpitch Association 12U Northern Nationals, scheduled to start Thursday in Eagan. More than 40 teams from the Midwest have signed up for the tournament, which will take place at Northview Athletic Fields and Lexington-Diffley Athletic Fields.
Pool play starts at 9 a.m. Thursday. Bracket play starts Friday afternoon, with championship games in the Gold and Silver brackets scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
The tournament field includes two teams from Farmington and one each from Eagan and Lakeville.
Because of social distancing guidelines, tournament staples such as opening ceremony parades, skills competitions, pin trading and gift exchanges will not take place at this year’s event.
The NAFA 18U Northern Nationals are scheduled July 23-26 at Aronson Park in Lakeville.
