Lakeville North’s 67-55 victory over Burnsville on Tuesday put Panthers boys basketball coach John Oxton within sight of a milestone few in Minnesota have reached.
The victory was the 599th of Oxton’s career. He will have a chance to reach 600 when the Panthers play host to Eagan at 1 p.m. Saturday.
According to a high school basketball records database maintained by Matthew Pederson of Starbuck, Minnesota, there are 10 Minnesota high school boys coaches with 600 victories or more. The most recent to join the club was Dave Cresap of Perham, who won his 600th last Saturday. Legendary Chisholm coach Bob McDonald leads the list with 1,012. Leader among active coaches is Ken Novak Jr. of Hopkins, who has 888.
The list consists of coaches who have worked in Minnesota the majority of their careers although several, including Oxton, have coached in other states. Oxton coached in Montana for six years before coming to Lakeville, where he has coached Lakeville High School and Lakeville North for 28 seasons.
Oxton has coached 11 Lakeville teams to the state tournament, and his Lakeville North program is on an eight-year streak of qualifying for state. The Panthers have been in three state championship games and won the Class 4A title in 2014.
2K for Jensen
Lauren Jensen on Tuesday became the second Lakeville High School/Lakeville North basketball player to score 2,000 career points. She reached the milestone during the North girls’ 99-82 victory over Burnsville. Jensen went into the game needing nine points to reach 2,000 and scored 35.
That puts the senior guard second on the school’s career scoring list for boys and girls. The only player ahead of Jensen is Liz Podominick, who scored 2,323 before graduating in 2003.
Jensen, a senior guard who has signed with Iowa, is averaging 25.1 points a game in 2019-20, and her 35 against Burnsville is a season high. She holds the school single-game scoring record of 47 points, set against Apple Valley in February 2019.
The 99 points North scored against Burnsville was a program single-game record, beating the previous mark by 10. The Panthers improved to 13-9 overall and 10-5 in the South Suburban Conference.
Mogensen tops Tigers’ list
Farmington guard Molly Mogensen is her school’s career scoring leader for girls and boys basketball. The Tigers senior moved to the top of the list after scoring 10 points in a 64-44 victory over Lakeville North on Feb. 4. She’s now at 1,741 for her career.
Earlier this season Mogensen broke the Farmington girls basketball career scoring record previously held by her mother Julie. The boys school record of 1,736 was set by Gale Sprute in 1957.
Farmington, 21-2 overall, plays host to Rosemount in a huge South Suburban Conference game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers and Irish are co-leaders in the conference at 14-1. Everybody else in the South Suburban has been eliminated from the conference race with three league games remaining.
