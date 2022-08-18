Preseason rankings for high school fall sports are coming out, and one of the first such lists placed two South Suburban Conference teams in the top 10 in volleyball.

Lakeville North was ranked fifth and Eagan seventh in the preseason Class 4A volleyball poll that was released at the end of July. It’s no surprise those two teams appeared in the top 10. Lakeville North placed fifth at the 2021 state tournament and will return about half of that roster. Eagan lost to East Ridge in last year’s Section 3 final, breaking a seven-year streak of state tournament appearances. The Wildcats graduated two Ms. Volleyball finalists (Kendal Kemp and Sienna Ifill) and will be much younger this year, but they still can draw from a strong talent pool.

Tags

Load comments