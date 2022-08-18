Preseason rankings for high school fall sports are coming out, and one of the first such lists placed two South Suburban Conference teams in the top 10 in volleyball.
Lakeville North was ranked fifth and Eagan seventh in the preseason Class 4A volleyball poll that was released at the end of July. It’s no surprise those two teams appeared in the top 10. Lakeville North placed fifth at the 2021 state tournament and will return about half of that roster. Eagan lost to East Ridge in last year’s Section 3 final, breaking a seven-year streak of state tournament appearances. The Wildcats graduated two Ms. Volleyball finalists (Kendal Kemp and Sienna Ifill) and will be much younger this year, but they still can draw from a strong talent pool.
Lakeville North will test itself right away, playing at No. 3-ranked Champlin Park in its season opener Thursday, Aug. 25. Eagan’s first match is against ninth-ranked Northfield at home on Aug. 30. South Suburban Conference matches are scheduled to begin Sept. 12.
Two-time defending state large-school champion Wayzata is ranked first in the 2022 preseason Class 4A poll, as expected. East Ridge is second, with Champlin Park and Rogers third and fourth.
Soccer openers
Aug. 25 also is the opening day for prep soccer games, and most local teams are scheduled to jump in right away. Rosemount, which finished fourth in the 2021 state Class 3A girls tournament, will open at home against Waconia.
Other openers include an Eagan boys-girls doubleheader against East Ridge at Wildcat Stadium. Eastview travels to Hastings for a boys-girls non-conference doubleheader. Rosemount’s boys team, second in the 2021 Class 3A tourney, travels to Stillwater for its first game.
Temporary setback
Elbow trouble and the pandemic derailed the start of Sam Carlson’s pro baseball career, but the Burnsville High School alum is back on the mound, trying to move up in the Seattle Mariners’ system.
Carlson, who won the Mr. Baseball award while a senior at Burnsville in 2017, has pitched in 14 games (nine starts) this year with the Modesto Nuts, a Class A team in the California League. He is 3-2 with a 4.47 earned-run average, allowing 49 hits and striking out 52 in 48.1 innings. In an Aug. 9 start against Visalia, he allowed no runs and two hits while striking out seven over seven innings.
Carlson also pitched for Modesto last season, going 6-4 with a 4.77 ERA over 19 starts.
Shortly after leading Burnsville to the 2017 Class 3A tournament, Carlson signed with Seattle, which drafted him in the second round and 55th overall. He pitched three innings with the Mariners’ rookie-league team in Arizona before having elbow discomfort. The problem returned in 2018 spring training, leading to Tommy John surgery in July of that year. Carlson missed the 2019 season while rehabbing the injury. He was healthy by 2020 but minor league seasons were canceled because of the pandemic.
He turned down a scholarship offer from the University of Florida to turn pro. But while pursuing his baseball career in Arizona, Carlson obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from Arizona State University.
