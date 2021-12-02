Margie Freed, who won the state girls Nordic skiing championship as an Eastview High School senior in 2016, returns to Minnesota to ski this weekend – only this time as a professional.
She is scheduled to compete in a U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association SuperTour event Saturday and Sunday at Spirit Mountain in Duluth. This weekend’s races are the first in a series to identify candidates for the 2022 U.S. Olympic team as well as starting spots in World Cup races. The SuperTour moves to Cable, Wisconsin, on Dec. 11-12, before heading west in January for several more races, including the U.S. Nationals. The SuperTour concludes in February with the American Birkiebeiner in Wisconsin.
“I’m really looking forward to racing in Minnesota again,” Freed said. “I haven’t raced in Minnesota since my high school days and I’m especially excited since I’ve got a lot of friends who’ve told me they’ll be making the trip to Duluth to watch the races.”
This is Freed’s second year as a professional skier, although last year she was unable to compete after the schedule was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. She skied collegiately at the University of Vermont, competing in three NCAA Championships and earning All-America status. After college, Freed was offered a position with the Craftsbury Green Racing Project, a team of skiers, rowers, biathletes and runners based at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center in Craftsbury, Vermont.
Freed competed in the Minnesota state high school meet five times, finishing third in girls pursuit in 2015 before winning the following year. In 2016 she had the fastest freestyle time at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and the fourth-fastest classic time, giving her a 15-second victory.
Fasching skates for Coyotes
As an Apple Valley High School freshman in 2010, Hudson Fasching helped the boys hockey team reach the state tournament for the first time in 14 years. He was back at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, playing forward for the Arizona Coyotes.
Fasching had 10 minutes, 50 seconds of ice time and had one hit in the Coyotes’ 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. The forward has played seven games with Arizona this season after being called up from the Tuscon Roadrunners of the American Hockey League, where he had 10 points in 10 games.
Fasching was the leading scorer for the AVHS 2009-10 team that won the Section 3AA championship and played at state. He played for the Eagles through his sophomore year, after which he joined the U.S. National Team Development program for two seasons. He played three years at the University of Minnesota, scoring 94 points in 115 games, before signing with the Buffalo Sabres late in the 2015-16 season.
This is his sixth full season as a professional. Fasching has played mostly in the AHL but has been called up several times by the Sabres and Coyotes. He has one goal and two assists in 34 career NHL games.
