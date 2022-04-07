The two most important words in spring sports – weather permitting – come into play next week as most local teams attempt to begin their seasons.
A few events are taking place this week, assuming the athletes can dodge raindrops and snowflakes. Monday, April 11, is Opening Day for the South Suburban Conference baseball and softball schedules.
Defending state Class 4A baseball champion Farmington will take on Eastview in both teams’ SSC opener at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Dodge Middle School in Farmington. The Tigers return several starters from the team that held off Park of Cottage Grove 12-10 in the 2021 state final, including pitcher/shortstop Kyle Hrncir, who started on the mound in the title game, and pitcher/infielder Hunter Frost, who got the final out. Farmington begins the season ranked first in Class 4A by the state coaches association.
Defending South Suburban baseball champion Rosemount plays at Eagan at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Eagan tied for second in the league last season.
On an adjacent field at Eagan High School, Rosemount will take on Eagan in an SSC softball opener. The Irish are coming off a 24-1 season that ended with the state Class 4A championship. Most of the starting lineup returns, including junior pitcher Jessa Snippes and junior first baseman Paige Zender, two of the biggest bats in the Irish lineup.
The softball team was one of three Rosemount state championship squads in spring 2021. Rosemount’s boys and girls track teams swept the South Suburban Conference championships as well as the state True Team and Minnesota State High School League championships. Schedules are still pending, but the Rosemount teams are looking at Thursday, April 14, for their outdoor opener at home against Lakeville South and Fargo (N.D.) Davies.
First day lacrosse games can be held is April 14. The two teams that played for the 2021 state girls championship – Prior Lake defeated Lakeville South – are expected to be strong again this season. Lakeville South’s season opener will be April 21 at Rosemount in a matchup between teams that qualified for last year’s state tournament.
Lakeville North, third in the state boys lacrosse tournament last year, plays its first game at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at home against Hastings.
Eigner leaving STA
St. Thomas Academy has decided not to renew the contract of boys hockey coach Trent Eigner, the Star Tribune reported this week.
Eigner coached the Cadets for three years after coming over from Lakeville North, where he coached the Panthers for eight seasons. In 2014-15, Eigner guided North to a 31-0 record and the state Class AA championship. That North squad is the last Class AA team to go unbeaten.
STA reached the state tournament in Eigner’s first two seasons. In 2021-22 the Cadets were 13-13-1 and lost to Eastview in overtime in the Section 3AA semifinals.
He coached eight seasons at Lakeville North. Eigner’s North teams were 133-68-1. Four of them advanced to the state tournament, including the 2014 Class AA runners-up and 2015 champions. Several star players on his North teams have gone on to professional hockey, including Brady Skjei, Jake Oettinger, Charlie Lindgren and Ryan Poehling.
The Star Tribune reported that longtime Duluth East coach Mike Randolph was interested in pursuing the head coaching job at STA. Randolph was an assistant on Eigner’s staff last season.
