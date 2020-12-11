Notebook: Next high school games not likely to be until January

Even if high school sports practices are allowed to resume about 10 days from now, it’s likely the first contests of the winter season won’t happen until 2021.
The Minnesota State High School League board of directors last week approved three scenarios for resuming sports, depending on when Gov. Tim Walz lifts the “pause” on activities such as youth sports, gymnasium use and in-person dining. The current executive order runs through Friday, Dec. 18.
Walz said he could have more information Monday about whether or not the pause can be lifted Dec. 18.
In the most optimistic of the three scenarios the MSHSL approved, winter sports practices would start (or in the case of dance team, resume) Dec. 21. That’s if the pause is lifted Dec. 18. Other potential starting dates are Jan. 4 and Jan. 18, should the current executive order be extended.
Before the pause that went into effect Nov. 20, South Suburban Conference schools had few if any events scheduled during winter break. Events such as holiday tournaments were banned under MSHSL COVID-19 guidelines for 2020-21, which restrict schools to two- and three-team competitions. Even if high school teams return to practice Dec. 21, the week of Jan. 4 appears to be the earliest any competitions would be held.
And if the state allows high school teams to return to practice before Christmas, it doesn’t mean all of them will. Many of the state’s schools, and all of the South Suburban Conference high schools, are currently in distance learning. Some districts already have decided not to resume activities before Jan. 1, even if the state permits them to do it earlier.
The MSHSL board made no decisions at its meeting last week about holding winter state tournaments. In September, the MSHSL chose not to hold state tournaments for fall sports, a decision that received some pushback. Soccer coaches attempted to organize state tournaments on their own, but the logistics couldn’t be sorted out. Cross country coaches did hold an unofficial state competition following the high school league’s section tournaments. The current state executive order would have postponed if not canceled state tournaments for football and volleyball.
Familiar faces
The Minnesota Timberwolves will see a lot of players who are familiar to south metro basketball fans, starting with their preseason opener Saturday night.
The Timberwolves will play host to Memphis and former Wolves guard Tyus Jones in two preseason games Saturday, Dec. 12, and Monday, Dec. 14, at the Target Center. Both games tip off at 7 p.m. Fans aren’t expected to be allowed in the building, but both games will be on Fox Sports North and WCCO Radio.
Jones played a number of games at Target Center during his high school career at Apple Valley, including three in the 2013 Class 4A state tourney, where the Eagles won the championship. He returned after an NCAA championship season at Duke University and played four seasons for the Timberwolves. He’s in his second season with Memphis.
Memphis will be back at the Target Center for regular-season games against the Wolves on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15. That will be on the heels of back-to-back Wolves home games against San Antonio – and rookie guard Tre Jones – Jan. 9-10. Tre Jones played in the Class 4A championship game at the Target Center three times in four years, including Apple Valley victories in 2015 and 2017.
On Jan. 7 the Timberwolves travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers and guard Gary Trent Jr., who played on Apple Valley’s state championship teams in 2013 and 2015.
The NBA last week released the schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 regular season, running from Dec. 22 to March 4. The schedule for the second half of the 72-game season, which concludes in mid-May, will be announced later. Playoffs are expected to run until late July.
Panthers reunion
When the American Hockey League begins its 2021 schedule Feb. 5, the Ontario (California) Reign will put together a mini-reunion of players from Lakeville North High School’s undefeated state Class AA championship team of 2014-15.
The Reign, who are the Los Angeles Kings’ top minor-league affiliate, signed former Panthers Jack Poehling, Nick Poehling and Jack Sadek. The Poehling brothers, both forwards, finished their college careers at St. Cloud State last season. Sadek, a defenseman, played four years at the University of Minnesota and last season split time between Minnesota Wild affiliates in Texas and Iowa.
All three were seniors on the 2014-15 Lakeville North team that went 31-0 and won the school’s first state boys hockey championship.
