The summer has brought major career changes for Don Granato and J.T. Brown, although both will remain in the sport they’ve been around for a lifetime.
Granato, who played for Burnsville High School’s 1985 state Class AA championship hockey team, was named head coach of the Buffalo Sabres on June 29. Also last month, Brown, the former Rosemount High School standout, NCAA champion at Minnesota-Duluth and six-year NHL veteran, announced his retirement as a player – and on the same day revealed he would become the TV broadcast analyst for the expansion Seattle Kraken.
The Sabres removed the “interim” from Granato’s title. He took over behind the bench March 17 after the team fired Ralph Krueger. The Sabres went 9-16-3 in the final 28 games of the season, but the organization reportedly was pleased with Granato’s rapport with young players – of which Buffalo has many.
Granato, who also played on a national championship team at the University of Wisconsin, has coached or scouted at nearly every level of hockey in the 27 years since he ended his playing career. He had been an assistant coach in the NHL since 2017, first with the Chicago Blackhawks and then the Sabres. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Wisconsin (Granato’s brother Tony was head coach and another Burnsville alumnus, Mark Osiecki, was an assistant). Granato also spent a number of years coaching in the U.S. National Team Development Program and the professional minor leagues.
“The demand of the challenge is what excites me,” Granato said during his introductory news conference last week. “To walk in, I fully believe we have a huge opportunity right in front of us. I think our players have started to grasp that with excitement and energy. So, the demand of Sabre fans, the demand of our hockey community is right where I want to be.”
Brown scored 67 points in 24 games as a senior at Rosemount, leading the Irish to the 2008 Section 3AA championship game. He was named Most Outstanding Player at the 2011 NCAA Frozen Four, which Minnesota-Duluth won at Xcel Energy Center.
From there, he went on to a nine-year pro career that included NHL stops in Tampa Bay, Anaheim and Minnesota. He had 72 points (23 goals, 49 assists in 365 NHL games.
After playing for the Swedish team IF Bjorkloven last season, Brown announced his retirement as a player.
“My dream was always to make it to the NHL, and once I got there, I knew I wanted to make it easier for kids like me,” Brown wrote on his Twitter account. “I’m so excited for my new role as TV Color Analyst with the Seattle Kraken and to continue to do the work that needs to be done to make hockey more inclusive.”
The Kraken begin play in the 2021-22 NHL season.
Brown drew nationwide attention in 2017 for raising his right fist during the national anthem in one preseason and one regular-season game in what he said was a demonstration against police brutality, racial injustice and inequality. He later met with members of the Tampa Police Department – Brown played with Tampa Bay at the time – after which he said he would work with them and would no longer raise his fist during the anthem.
Twins sign Rozek
Aaron Rozek, a pitching standout at Burnsville High School and Minnesota State Mankato, recently signed with the Minnesota Twins and was assigned to a rookie-level team in Fort Myers, Florida.
In two appearances with the Twins’ team in the Florida Complex League, Rozek has pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out 13. The Twins signed him from the Schaumburg (Illinois) Boomers of the independent Frontier League, where he was 2-0 with a 2.13 earned-run average in four starts.
Rozek played for Burnsville High in 2012 and 2013. He was a two-time all-conference pitcher at Minnesota State. He also coaches in the Minnesota Mash club program in Eagan.
