Notebook: Minnesota group continues to fight sports mask mandate

The long process of youth sports returning to normal continues this week, but if one Minnesota organization has its way it would be greatly accelerated.
On Tuesday, Let Them Play MN said it filed a motion in federal court for a preliminary injunction against the youth sports mask mandate. The group argued that the mask mandate and other restrictions unfairly target youth athletes, were politically motivated and are not supported by scientific data.
Let Them Play MN filed a lawsuit against state officials Jan. 8 asking that the mask mandate be repealed. So far, state officials have not budged.
The organization, based in Dassel, Minnesota, has 25,000 members on Facebook. It has resisted many of the restrictions the state and organizations such as the Minnesota State High School League have placed on youth sports during the pandemic. The group came into prominence last fall when it protested the MSHSL’s decision (later rescinded) to move the 2020 high school football and volleyball seasons to spring 2021. Let Them Play MN also has advocated for loosening attendance caps at sports events.
After saying the state wouldn’t make available its data supporting mask use, Let Them Play MN last week released results of an online poll it conducted in which more than 80 percent of the respondents (mostly parents of youth athletes) said they or their children had shortness of breath during sports participation while wearing masks. Nearly half claimed dizziness or headaches. The survey said 14 students collapsed and 11 required emergency treatment.
Masks have been required during practices and games for most sports since the “pause” was lifted Jan. 4. The state allowed competitions to resume Jan. 14. During the winter the mask requirement applies to primarily to basketball and hockey. They are not required during competition in swimming, wrestling and certain gymnastics events, although masks are required when the athletes are on site but not competing. The state exempted Alpine and Nordic skiers from the mask requirement, reversing an earlier ruling.
Locally, the biggest problem appears to be keeping the masks in place during games. During basketball games in particular, masks frequently slipped off the players’ faces, leaving their noses and sometimes their mouths exposed.
No timetable has been announced for hearings on the Let Them Play MN lawsuit or injunction request.
State tourneys in April?
After choosing not to hold state tournaments for fall sports, the Minnesota State High School League reportedly is working on the logistical challenges of holding winter state tournaments in COVID-19 times. One possibility is the winter season could spill over into spring, with state hockey and basketball tournaments taking place in April.
According to a Star Tribune report, the MSHSL executive committee met virtually Tuesday to review options. One of those was to hold hockey and basketball tournaments over two weeks. In one proposal, the boys and girls hockey tournaments would conclude April 3 with four championship games at Xcel Energy Center. The basketball season would run through April 9-10 with championship games at the Target Center.
If state competitions are approved for winter sports, none of them would likely start before March. Regular seasons for many winter sports this year extend into early to mid-March.
The next MSHSL board of directors meeting is scheduled Feb. 4, which is when plans for winter state tournaments could be approved.
