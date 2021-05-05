Several South Suburban Conference players were on the Minnesota Elite Vegas team that finished second in the USA Hockey Girls Tier I 16U National Championship in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Minnesota Elite Vegas won its first five games before falling to Detroit Little Caesars of Michigan 5-2 in the championship game Monday. Minnesota Elite Vegas defeated teams from Colorado, Ohio, New York, Florida and Illinois earlier in the tournament.
Minnesota Elite Vegas players included Whitney Tuttle, a forward from Rosemount High School; Meredith Jensen, a defender from Lakeville North; Sami Bowlby, a forward from Burnsville; and Avery Chesek, a forward from Eastview. All are juniors this year. Bowlby and Tuttle were tied for second on the team in scoring with seven points.
All-star football game called off
The Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game, originally scheduled for December 2020 and postponed to June 26, has been canceled, according to Minnesota Football Hub.
The game, which the last several years has taken place at U.S. Bank Stadium, features high school seniors playing on North and South teams. For the past several years it has been played in December, shortly after the end of the high school season.
A state-ordered pause on youth sports because of a surge in COVID-19 cases made it impossible for the game to be played last December. It was moved to June but organizers, after consulting with the Minnesota Department of Health, canceled because of public health concerns.
Twins to honor Lakeville resident
The Minnesota Twins named Meghann Morse of Lakeville as the team’s 2021 Honorary Bat Girl as part of Major League Baseball’s support of the “Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer” initiative. She will be honored at Target Field on May 14 before the Twins’ 7:10 p.m. home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Morse was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2019 at age 41. Two years and four surgeries later she is cancer-free and seeks to raise awareness for the importance of an annual mammogram.
Morse’s husband Dustin is the Twins’ senior director of communications.
As part of “Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer,” players swing pink bats and wear pink wrist bands. On Mother’s Day when the Twins are in Detroit, they will wear special caps with a pink crown and team color brim. Uniforms will have the MLB breast cancer awareness logo and familiar pink ribbon. Donations, auction proceeds and money generated from pink-themed equipment and uniform sales will be donated to organizations that promote breast cancer awareness.
Aces fly
Scott Thomas of Lakeville scored a hole in one on the par-3 12th hole at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club on Saturday.
Thomas, an assistant coach for the Lakeville North boys golf team, used a pitching wedge on the 128-yard hole.
On Tuesday, former Eastview High School golfer Max Tylke shot 1-under-par 71 at a U.S. Open local qualifier at the Legends Club in Prior Lake. That wasn’t enough to automatically send him to the final qualifying stage although he is the local site’s second alternate, meaning he could advance if other qualifiers withdraw.
Tylke’s highlight Tuesday was an ace on the fifth hole at Legends, a 122-yard par-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.