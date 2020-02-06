Minnesota State University, Mankato’s run in the NCAA Division II football playoffs caught the attention of a number of high school players from Dakota County, who now intend to be future Mavericks.
Several local players signed with Minnesota State on Wednesday, the first day of the National Letter of Intent regular signing period and the first day Division II football programs could sign players.
Players signing with the Mavericks included Apple Valley linebacker/running back Tony Anger, Eastview receiver D.J. Barber, Farmington defensive back Luke Weierke, and Johnny Shabaz, a running back from state Class 6A semifinalist Lakeville South.
Minnesota State went 14-1 last season and reached the Division II championship game for the second time in school history. The Mavericks lost to West Florida 48-40 in the national final.
MSU Mankato picked up a local recruit in another sport as Apple Valley senior Dylan Anderson signed to join the Mavericks’ wrestling program.
Meanwhile, Lakeville North all-state defensive lineman Landon Carter was to sign with Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday. Another prominent local high school player, Eastview running back Lionel (Quintcy) Suggs Jr., has committed to the University of St. Thomas, which is currently in Division III but might not be for long. The Tommies are leaving the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after the 2020-21 school year, if not earlier. St. Thomas’ athletic programs have been invited to join the Division I Summit League, but the NCAA has not signed off on that yet. Still to be determined is where the Tommies’ football team will play after the school leaves the MIAC because the Summit League does not have a football conference.
Almost back to back
R.J. Ryan Construction, a team with several former Eastview High School hockey players, came one goal away from successfully defending its Open Division title at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
R.J. Ryan Construction won its first seven games in the Jan. 24-26 tournament at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis before losing to the Hendy Homes Tailgators 1-0 in the final. Hendy Homes earned the Golden Shovel, the trophy awarded to the Open Division champion.
The Open Division is the top level in the tournament, which has several men’s and women’s divisions, plus a 40-and-older class and sled hockey division. Many of the players in the Open Division have professional or college hockey experience.
Players on the R.J. Ryan squad include team captain Nate Ryan and Tim Hartung, both of whom played for Eastview High in the early 2000s.
R.J. Ryan Construction won all four of its pool-play games, outscoring opponents 40-13. The team was seeded fifth in the playoff bracket and played four times on the final day of the tourney. R.J. Ryan opened the playoffs with a 4-1 victory over Beauty Status White, then defeated the Clam Lake Hacks 5-4 and No. 1 seed Andrea Arbanos & Associates 4-2.
Hendy Homes Tailgators, whose team included former University of Minnesota player Dan Hendrickson, was the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.
U.S. Pond Hockey Championships games are played 4-on-4, with slap shots and body checks not allowed. There are no goalies; boxes with two openings serve as goals.
Dakota United Community Night
The third annual Dakota United Hawks Community Night, featuring an adapted floor hockey game, will be Monday, Feb. 24, at Rosemount High School.
Dakota United is an adapted sports cooperative that draws students from several high schools, including Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount. The Hawks will play Owatonna in a CI Division game at 5:30 p.m. The event includes pep band and dance team performances, and the booster club will run contests throughout the evening.
NAHL Top Prospects Tournament
Several players with local ties will be in the North American Hockey League Top Prospects Tournament, which will be Feb. 17-18 in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
The NAHL is a USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II junior league for player ages 16-20 with collegiate and/or professional hockey ambitions. The league has 26 teams throughout the United States.
There will be six teams and 108 players total in the prospects tournament. Each of the six teams will play two games.
Players on the Central Division roster include defenseman Jack Olsen of the Bismarck Bobcats and formerly of Lakeville South High School, defenseman Brock Draeger of the St. Cloud Blizzard and formerly of Lakeville North High School, and goalie Ben Garrity of the Minot Minotauros and formerly of Rosemount High School. One of the goalies on the NAHL Selects Blue roster is Henry Welsch of the Aberdeen Wings and formerly of Lakeville South High School. Welsch has a Division I college commitment to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
