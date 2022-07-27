Ian Seidenfeld’s stunning Paralympics table tennis victory made him a finalist for a 2022 ESPY Award.

The ESPYs, the sports awards program conducted by ESPN, announced their winners in a televised ceremony June 20. Although Seidenfeld, a Lakeville native, didn’t win the award for Best Athlete With a Disability, Men’s Sports, being nominated was no less impressive. Brad Snyder, a paratriathlete and swimmer, won the ESPY in the category. Also nominated were sled hockey player Declan Farmer and track and field athlete Nick Mayhugh.

