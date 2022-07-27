Ian Seidenfeld’s stunning Paralympics table tennis victory made him a finalist for a 2022 ESPY Award.
The ESPYs, the sports awards program conducted by ESPN, announced their winners in a televised ceremony June 20. Although Seidenfeld, a Lakeville native, didn’t win the award for Best Athlete With a Disability, Men’s Sports, being nominated was no less impressive. Brad Snyder, a paratriathlete and swimmer, won the ESPY in the category. Also nominated were sled hockey player Declan Farmer and track and field athlete Nick Mayhugh.
Seidenfeld won the table tennis Class 6 gold medal at the Paralympic Games last summer in Tokyo. He defeated defending champion Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark 11-9, 11-8, 11-8 in the championship match, avenging a five-set loss to Rosenmeier earlier in the tournament.
Seidenfeld, 20 and a University of Minnesota student, is the first American to win a Paralympic table tennis medal since 1996 and the first U.S. player to win gold since 1992. In each case, the last American to accomplish the feat was Mitchell Seidenfeld, Ian’s father and coach.
Brewers draft Rosemount’s Maldonado
The Milwaukee Brewers were willing to wait for Aidan Maldonado.
Four years ago the Brewers selected Maldonado, then a recent graduate of Rosemount High School, in the 38th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. He had signed with the University of Illinois and opted for college instead.
After he spent three years at Illinois and one at the University of Minnesota, the Brewers circled back to Maldonado, picking him in the 14th round of the 2022 draft July 19, Although Maldonado has a year of college eligibility remaining, he’s expected to turn pro. The Brewers have not yet announced where Maldonado will be sent within their system.
Maldonado transferred to Minnesota for the 2022 season and performed well enough to earn the team’s Dave Winfield Pitcher of the Year Award. He pitched 73.2 innings in 14 appearances, including 13 starts, working more innings in one season with the Gopher than he did in his three years at Illinois combined. Maldonado had a 3.91 earned-run average with 90 strikeouts.
He was particularly strong in the final half of the 2022 season with a 2.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in his final seven starts. Maldonado was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on May 9.
He is hoping to be on a similar path as two other former Gophers who recently have been called up to the majors. Pitcher Max Meyer made two starts for Miami before going on the injured list because of a sprained elbow. Terrin Vavra, a second baseman and outfielder, was called up by Baltimore on Tuesday.
Da Beauty League
Da Beauty League, now a staple of summer hockey in Minnesota, is in the middle of its season at Braemar Arena in Edina. As in years past, the league includes a number of players with ties to the south metro.
The league features pro and college players on its six teams. Carolina Hurricanes defenseman and Lakeville native Brady Skjei plays for Team Nor-Son, as does Ryan Edquist, the starting goalie for Lakeville North High School’s undefeated state Class AA championship team in 2014-15.
Hudson Fasching, a former Apple Valley High School forward who played 11 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, is on the Team Tria roster. Also on Team Tria is Lakeville South graduate Nick Swaney, who recently signed a two-way contract to remain with the Minnesota Wild and its top minor-league affiliate in Iowa.
Current Vancouver Canucks forward and former Burnsville High School and University of North Dakota star Brock Boeser is on the Team Walser roster, as is Burnsville High alum and Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan. Former Lakeville South and University of Minnesota forward Justin Kloos also is playing for Team Walser. One of the Walser goalies is Eastview High graduate Zach Driscoll, who completed his college eligibility at North Dakota and recently signed to play for a pro team in Scotland.
Da Beauty League games will take place Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17, with playoffs the following week.
